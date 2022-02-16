Noiseklassieker du jour: Sister Ray

De afsluitende track van White Light/White Heat, het tweede en minst toegankelijke album van The Velvet Underground. Ook anno 2022 mept Sister Ray er nog stevig in, maar destijds (1968) was dit geluid revolutionair. Producer Tom Wilson vond het niet om aan te horen en verliet de studio.
Volgens Lou Reed is Sister Ray ‘a transvestite smack [=heroïne] dealer’ die in een orgie met drag queens en matrozen belandt: “The situation is a bunch of drag queens taking some sailors home with them, shooting up on smack and having this orgy when the police appear”. Waarvan akte.
Na White Light/White Heat kregen Lou Reed en John Cale ruzie over de richting die de Velvet Underground op zou moeten gaan. Cale wilde er qua geluidsexperimenten nog een schepje bovenop doen, terwijl Reed een wat meer conventionele richting in wilde slaan. Toen John Cale het idee opperde de versterkers onder water te zetten, had Lou het naar verluid wel gezien en werd Cale zonder veel omhaal op straat gezet.
Doc and Sally inside
They’re cooking for the down five
Who’s staring at Miss Rayon
Who’s busy licking up her pig pen
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, just like Sister Ray said
Whip it on
Rosie and Miss Rayon
They’re busy waiting for her booster
Who just got back from Carolina
She said she didn’t like the weather
They’re busy waiting for her sailor
Who’s big and dressed in pink and leather
He’s just here from Alabama
He wants to know a way to earn a dollar
I’m searching for my mainer
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, just like Sister Ray said
Play it on
Cecil’s got his new piece
He cocks and shoots it between three and four
He aims it at the sailor
Shoots him down dead on the floor
Oh, you shouldn’t do that
Don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?
Now don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet
And by the way, have you got a dollar?
Oh, no, man, I haven’t got the time-time
Too busy sucking on a ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
Oh, she does just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I c-c-c-ouldn’t hit it sideways
I c-c-c-c-c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh do it, do it, oh just, just, just do it, bless Sister Ray sir, go on!
Oh
Now, who is that knocking?
Who’s knocking at my chamber door?
Now could it be the police?
They come and take me for a ride-ride
Oh, but I haven’t got the time-time
Hey, hey, hey, she’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong
Oh, now, do it just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Oh, now, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Oh, just like
Doc and sally inside, now move it along!
Cooking for the down five
Who’s staring at Miss Rayon, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it!
licking up pig pen
I’ve been s-s-s-s-searching for my mainline
I couldn’t hit it sideways
I couldn’t hit it sideways
Just like
Oh, just like, do it, do it, do it!
Just like
Just like that
Just like
Now Rosie and Miss Rayon
They’re busy waiting for her booster
She’s just back from Carolina
She says she’s bound to meet a sailor
I said you haven’t got the time-time
You’re busy sucking on my ding-dong
You’re busy sucking on my ding-dong
Now, just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Whip it on me Jim, whip it on me Jim
Whip it on me Jim, whip it on me Jim
Said I couldn’t hit it sideways, oh, do it!
Yeah, just like, yeah just like Sister Ray said
I said now Cecil’s got his new piece
He cocks and shoots it, bang! between three and four
He aims it at the sailor
He shoots him down dead on the floor
Oh, you shouldn’t do that, don’t you know you’ll hit the carper, don’t you know you’ll mess the carpet
Oh, she hasn’t got the time-time
Busy sucking on his ding-dong
She’s busy sucking on his ding-dong
Yeah, just like Sister Ray said
I’m searching for my mainline
Couldn’t hit it sideways
Couldn’t hit it sideways
Now just like
Now just like
Now just like, like Sister Ray said, now do it to him!
Doc and Sally inside
They’re busy cooking for the down five, oh
Who’s staring at Miss Rayon
Busy licking up her pig pen
I’m busy searching for my mainline
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
I said I couldn’t hit it sideways
Now just like
Now just like
I said oh, oh, just like
Am-ph-ph-ph-ph-phetamine
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer unknown. Published by Verve Records, a subsidiary of MGM Records at the time. – *Original source: Publicity photo circulated to press by MGM Records/Verve.Immediate source: Scanned by Wilson Bilkovich at FlickrRetouched by uploader. Cropped, skewed slightly to correct warp in paper as scanned, exposure/contrast adjusted., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83183745