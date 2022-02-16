Noiseklassieker du jour: Sister Ray

De afsluitende track van White Light/White Heat, het tweede en minst toegankelijke album van The Velvet Underground. Ook anno 2022 mept Sister Ray er nog stevig in, maar destijds (1968) was dit geluid revolutionair. Producer Tom Wilson vond het niet om aan te horen en verliet de studio.

Volgens Lou Reed is Sister Ray ‘a transvestite smack [=heroïne] dealer’ die in een orgie met drag queens en matrozen belandt: “The situation is a bunch of drag queens taking some sailors home with them, shooting up on smack and having this orgy when the police appear”. Waarvan akte.

Na White Light/White Heat kregen Lou Reed en John Cale ruzie over de richting die de Velvet Underground op zou moeten gaan. Cale wilde er qua geluidsexperimenten nog een schepje bovenop doen, terwijl Reed een wat meer conventionele richting in wilde slaan. Toen John Cale het idee opperde de versterkers onder water te zetten, had Lou het naar verluid wel gezien en werd Cale zonder veel omhaal op straat gezet.

Doc and Sally inside

They’re cooking for the down five

Who’s staring at Miss Rayon

Who’s busy licking up her pig pen

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, just like Sister Ray said

Whip it on

Rosie and Miss Rayon

They’re busy waiting for her booster

Who just got back from Carolina

She said she didn’t like the weather

They’re busy waiting for her sailor

Who’s big and dressed in pink and leather

He’s just here from Alabama

He wants to know a way to earn a dollar

I’m searching for my mainer

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, just like Sister Ray said

Play it on

Cecil’s got his new piece

He cocks and shoots it between three and four

He aims it at the sailor

Shoots him down dead on the floor

Oh, you shouldn’t do that

Don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet?

Now don’t you know you’ll stain the carpet

And by the way, have you got a dollar?

Oh, no, man, I haven’t got the time-time

Too busy sucking on a ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

Oh, she does just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I c-c-c-ouldn’t hit it sideways

I c-c-c-c-c-c-couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh do it, do it, oh just, just, just do it, bless Sister Ray sir, go on!

Oh

Now, who is that knocking?

Who’s knocking at my chamber door?

Now could it be the police?

They come and take me for a ride-ride

Oh, but I haven’t got the time-time

Hey, hey, hey, she’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on my ding-dong

Oh, now, do it just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Oh, now, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Oh, just like

Doc and sally inside, now move it along!

Cooking for the down five

Who’s staring at Miss Rayon, do it, do it, do it, do it, do it!

licking up pig pen

I’ve been s-s-s-s-searching for my mainline

I couldn’t hit it sideways

I couldn’t hit it sideways

Just like

Oh, just like, do it, do it, do it!

Just like

Just like that

Just like

Now Rosie and Miss Rayon

They’re busy waiting for her booster

She’s just back from Carolina

She says she’s bound to meet a sailor

I said you haven’t got the time-time

You’re busy sucking on my ding-dong

You’re busy sucking on my ding-dong

Now, just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Whip it on me Jim, whip it on me Jim

Whip it on me Jim, whip it on me Jim

Said I couldn’t hit it sideways, oh, do it!

Yeah, just like, yeah just like Sister Ray said

I said now Cecil’s got his new piece

He cocks and shoots it, bang! between three and four

He aims it at the sailor

He shoots him down dead on the floor

Oh, you shouldn’t do that, don’t you know you’ll hit the carper, don’t you know you’ll mess the carpet

Oh, she hasn’t got the time-time

Busy sucking on his ding-dong

She’s busy sucking on his ding-dong

Yeah, just like Sister Ray said

I’m searching for my mainline

Couldn’t hit it sideways

Couldn’t hit it sideways

Now just like

Now just like

Now just like, like Sister Ray said, now do it to him!

Doc and Sally inside

They’re busy cooking for the down five, oh

Who’s staring at Miss Rayon

Busy licking up her pig pen

I’m busy searching for my mainline

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

I said I couldn’t hit it sideways

Now just like

Now just like

I said oh, oh, just like

Am-ph-ph-ph-ph-phetamine

