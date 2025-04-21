Nihilistische klassieker du jour: No Flag

Elvis Costello in een cynische/nihilistische bui: We want everything and we don’t wanna share/Outer space for the faces we fear/Look in the mirror and see who I used to be/Made out of plastic in a factory. De Franstalige versie met Iggy Pop als leadzanger mag er ook zijn.

I got no religion, I got no philosophy

Got a head full of ideas and words that don’t seem to belong to me

You may be jokin’ but I don’t get the gag

I sense no future but time seems to drag

No time for this kind of love

No flag wavin’ high above

No sign for the dark place that I live

No God for the damn that I don’t give

I got no illusions, I’ve had no epiphany

Why should anybody listen to me?

She said, “I’m tearin’ up the sheets that your love letters stained

All of your magic powers have drained”

No time for this kind of love

No flag wavin’ high above

No sign for the dark place that I live

No God for the damn that I don’t give

Here’s a line in the sand, a word or two in the aftermath

I’m an arrow that shoots up and down on an advertising graph

I could write you verses and recite more than one

But they’re not worth the paper that they’re written on

No time for this kind of love

No flag wavin’ high above

No sign for the dark place that I live

No God for the damn that I don’t give

We want everythin’ and we don’t wanna share

Outer space for the faces we fear

Look in the mirror and see who I used to be

Made out of plastic in a factory

No flag

No flag

