Nihilistische klassieker du jour: No Flag

Elvis Costello in een cynische/nihilistische bui: We want everything and we don’t wanna share/Outer space for the faces we fear/Look in the mirror and see who I used to be/Made out of plastic in a factory. De Franstalige versie met Iggy Pop als leadzanger mag er ook zijn.
I got no religion, I got no philosophy
Got a head full of ideas and words that don’t seem to belong to me
You may be jokin’ but I don’t get the gag
I sense no future but time seems to drag
No time for this kind of love
No flag wavin’ high above
No sign for the dark place that I live
No God for the damn that I don’t give
I got no illusions, I’ve had no epiphany
Why should anybody listen to me?
She said, “I’m tearin’ up the sheets that your love letters stained
All of your magic powers have drained”
No time for this kind of love
No flag wavin’ high above
No sign for the dark place that I live
No God for the damn that I don’t give
Here’s a line in the sand, a word or two in the aftermath
I’m an arrow that shoots up and down on an advertising graph
I could write you verses and recite more than one
But they’re not worth the paper that they’re written on
No time for this kind of love
No flag wavin’ high above
No sign for the dark place that I live
No God for the damn that I don’t give
We want everythin’ and we don’t wanna share
Outer space for the faces we fear
Look in the mirror and see who I used to be
Made out of plastic in a factory
No flag
No flag
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc Ourlin – https://www.flickr.com/photos/jlacpo/4646227/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7976261