Nieuwe vacatures in Teheran

Nieuwsredactie

Er zijn ook weer wat nieuwe vacatures in Teheran: Ali Mohammad Naini, de woordvoerder en hoofd van de afdeling Public Relations van de Revolutionaire Garde, en Generaal Ismail Ahmadi, hoofd van de inlichtingendienst van de Basij, zijn niet meer onder ons. 


Het nieuws is inmiddels bevestigd door Iraanse staatsmedia.

Uitgelichte afbeelding:By Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=185493716

Nieuwsredactie