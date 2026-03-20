Er zijn ook weer wat nieuwe vacatures in Teheran: Ali Mohammad Naini, de woordvoerder en hoofd van de afdeling Public Relations van de Revolutionaire Garde, en Generaal Ismail Ahmadi, hoofd van de inlichtingendienst van de Basij, zijn niet meer onder ons.

🔴ELIMINATED: Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC.

Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. In his role as the IRGC’s main propagandist for the past 2 years, he disseminated the regime’s terrorist… pic.twitter.com/e29Elb16FS

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2026