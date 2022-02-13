Nieuwe mijters, chemische oorlogvoering. Alternatieve -1030

Op nrs. 1001-1006 komen we nog terug.



1007. AIBTZ- Sunshine

1008. AIBTZ – Frankie



1009. AIBTZ – Dreamy

1010. AIBTZ – Dope



1011. AIBTZ – Morning

1012. Nathalie Merchant – Motherland



1013. Leonard Cohen – First we take Manhattan (live)

1014. Dead Kennedys – Chemical warfare



1015. Rosa Eskenazi – Mera nychta methismenos

1016. Zeki Müren – Bir Yangının Külünü



1017. Sapho – We daret el ayam

1018. De Kift – Nieuwe mijter



1019. Raggende Manne – Poep in je hoofd

1020. Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia baïla



1021. Dub Syndicate – Wadada (means love)

1022. Godspeed you! Dead Emperor – The Dead Flag Blues



1023. D.A.F. – Alles ist gut

1024. Cocteau Twins – Pearly Dewdrops’ Drops



1025. Mark Stewart & the Maffia – Liberty City

1026. Nomeansno – I can’t stop talking



1027. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – Fisherman dub

1028. Anne Clark – Windmills of your mind



1029. Pearls Before Swine – Translucent carriages

1030. Leon Russell – This masquerade

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Rama – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2344834