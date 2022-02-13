Nieuwe mijters, chemische oorlogvoering. Alternatieve -1030

Op nrs. 1001-1006 komen we nog terug.
1007. AIBTZ- Sunshine
1008. AIBTZ – Frankie
1009. AIBTZ – Dreamy
1010. AIBTZ – Dope
1011. AIBTZ – Morning
1012. Nathalie Merchant – Motherland
1013. Leonard Cohen – First we take Manhattan (live)
1014. Dead Kennedys – Chemical warfare
1015. Rosa Eskenazi – Mera nychta methismenos
1016. Zeki Müren – Bir Yangının Külünü
1017. Sapho – We daret el ayam
1018. De Kift – Nieuwe mijter
1019. Raggende Manne – Poep in je hoofd
1020. Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia baïla
1021. Dub Syndicate – Wadada (means love)
1022. Godspeed you! Dead Emperor – The Dead Flag Blues
1023. D.A.F. – Alles ist gut
1024. Cocteau Twins – Pearly Dewdrops’ Drops
1025. Mark Stewart & the Maffia – Liberty City
1026. Nomeansno – I can’t stop talking
1027. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – Fisherman dub
1028. Anne Clark – Windmills of your mind
1029. Pearls Before Swine – Translucent carriages
1030. Leon Russell – This masquerade
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Rama – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2344834