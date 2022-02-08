Niets nieuws onder de zon. Alternatieve 901-920

Waar Brecht/Eisler, Common, Queen zelfs en een muzikaal relevante en geëngageerde bijdrage aan het Eurovisiesongfestival (dat is heel lang geleden ja) elkaar ontmoeten.



901. Fela Kuti & Afrika 70 – Sorrow, tears and blood

902. Gilberto Gil – Refazenda



903. John Coltrane & John Hartman – You are too beautiful

904. Prince Buster – Enjoy yourself



905. Steel Pulse – Ku Klux Klan

906. Toots & the Maytals – Funky Kingston



907. Queen – Tie your mother down

908. Brigada Victor Jara – Ao romper da bela aurora



909. Bonnie Raiit – Too long at the fair

910. Nina Simone – My baby just cares for me



911. George Clinton – Do fries go with that shake?

912. Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, mercy, mercy



913. Ernst Busch – Solidaritätslied

914. Anthrax & Public Enemy – Bring the noise



915. Common ft. Bilal – Letter to the free

916. Slayer & Atari Teenage Riot – No remorse (I wanna die)



917. Åse Kleveland – Intet er nytt under solen

918. Slum Village – Jealousy



919. Fatboy Slim – Ya Mama

920. Jill Scott – It’s love

