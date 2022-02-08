Niets nieuws onder de zon. Alternatieve 901-920

Waar Brecht/Eisler, Common, Queen zelfs en een muzikaal relevante en geëngageerde bijdrage aan het Eurovisiesongfestival (dat is heel lang geleden ja) elkaar ontmoeten.
901. Fela Kuti & Afrika 70 – Sorrow, tears and blood
902. Gilberto Gil – Refazenda
903. John Coltrane & John Hartman – You are too beautiful
904. Prince Buster – Enjoy yourself
905. Steel Pulse – Ku Klux Klan
906. Toots & the Maytals – Funky Kingston
907. Queen – Tie your mother down
908. Brigada Victor Jara – Ao romper da bela aurora
909. Bonnie Raiit – Too long at the fair
910. Nina Simone – My baby just cares for me
911. George Clinton – Do fries go with that shake?
912. Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, mercy, mercy
913. Ernst Busch – Solidaritätslied
914. Anthrax & Public Enemy – Bring the noise
915. Common ft. Bilal – Letter to the free
916. Slayer & Atari Teenage Riot – No remorse (I wanna die)
917. Åse Kleveland – Intet er nytt under solen
918. Slum Village – Jealousy
919. Fatboy Slim – Ya Mama
920. Jill Scott – It’s love
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By https://www.flickr.com/photos/alphonsephotography/ – https://www.flickr.com/photos/alphonsephotography/7772352842/sizes/k/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24496289