Niet heel veel om over te praten

Weer een Bee Gees-nummer dat wel eerder opgenomen maar later uitgebracht is dan de versie op deze single die geen hit werd – een notering nr.27 in de laatste Radio London Fab Forty heeft er voor mij altijd een weemoed over gelegd die je aan het optreden van de zanger te zien er niet in dient te horen.
Geen idee eigenlijk waar het over gaat, dat is een specialiteit van de broers.
He smiled and rubbed the stubble on his chin
He sure shall find the weariness and dreariness of life that’s growing thin
Yet he didn’t have so very far to go
With a pencil in his hand he will travel on as planned
With a mere step in the mountain to a light
Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way
Oh they don’t know where he is
Very very nice, very very nice
Even in the morning when he slept
Something odd is missing
There’s nothing very much to talk about
And nothing very much to see
Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way
oh they don’t know where he is
Very very nice, very very nice
Talks about the place he’d like to go
And you never see the worrying and hurrying and that makes a person slow
Yet you wouldn’t think he’d be so hard to find
Yet he looks so very busy but there’s nothing on his mind
And his wavy hair continues not to grow
Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way
oh they don’t know where he is
Very very nice, very very nice
Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way
Oh they don’t know where he is
Very very nice, very very nice
Craise Finton Kirk Royal Academy of Arts, Johnny Young (eigenlijk: Johnny de Jong, net als de Gibbs immigrant in Australië), 1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eva Rinaldi – Johnny Young, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24797157