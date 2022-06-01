Niet heel veel om over te praten

Weer een Bee Gees-nummer dat wel eerder opgenomen maar later uitgebracht is dan de versie op deze single die geen hit werd – een notering nr.27 in de laatste Radio London Fab Forty heeft er voor mij altijd een weemoed over gelegd die je aan het optreden van de zanger te zien er niet in dient te horen.

Geen idee eigenlijk waar het over gaat, dat is een specialiteit van de broers.

He smiled and rubbed the stubble on his chin

He sure shall find the weariness and dreariness of life that’s growing thin

Yet he didn’t have so very far to go

With a pencil in his hand he will travel on as planned

With a mere step in the mountain to a light

Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way

Oh they don’t know where he is

Very very nice, very very nice

Even in the morning when he slept

Something odd is missing

There’s nothing very much to talk about

And nothing very much to see

Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way

oh they don’t know where he is

Very very nice, very very nice

Talks about the place he’d like to go

And you never see the worrying and hurrying and that makes a person slow

Yet you wouldn’t think he’d be so hard to find

Yet he looks so very busy but there’s nothing on his mind

And his wavy hair continues not to grow

Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way

oh they don’t know where he is

Very very nice, very very nice

Craise Finton Kirk, see him go, on his way

Oh they don’t know where he is

Very very nice, very very nice



Craise Finton Kirk Royal Academy of Arts, Johnny Young (eigenlijk: Johnny de Jong, net als de Gibbs immigrant in Australië), 1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eva Rinaldi – Johnny Young, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24797157