New Jersey: 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

Prachtige love song van New Jersey’s beroemdste zoon (naast Tony Soprano, natuurlijk). Sandy verscheen oorspronkelijk op The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, het tweede album van The Boss, dat overigens voor geen meter verkocht. Springsteen brak twee jaar later door met de magistrale opvolger Born To Run. In Europa heerste aanvankelijk de nodige scepsis: was dit een authentiek talent of hadden we te maken met de zoveelste hype van de Amerikaanse muziekpers? Springsteen maakte hoogstpersoonlijk een einde aan de twijfel met een verpletterend optreden in de Londense Hammersmith Odeon, waar de hele Europese muziekpers zich verzameld had. Onderstaande clip is ontleend aan dat inmiddels legendarische concert.
Sandy, the fireworks are hailing over Little Eden tonight
Forcing a light into all those stony faces left stranded on this warm July
Down in the town, the Circuit’s full of switchblade lovers, so fast, so shiny, so sharp
As the wizards play down on Pinball Way on the boardwalk way past dark
And the boys from the casino dance with their shirts open like Latin lovers on the shore
Chasing all them silly New York virgins by the score
And Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us
This pier lights our carnival life forever
Oh, love me tonight, for I may never see you again
Hey, Sandy girl
My, my, baby
Now, the greasers, ah, they tramp the streets
Or get busted for sleeping on the beach all night
Them boys in their high heels, ah, Sandy
Their skins are so white
And me, I just got tired of hanging in them dusty arcades, banging them pleasure machines
Chasing the factory girls underneath the boardwalk
Where they all promise to unsnap their jeans
And you know that tilt-a-whirl down on the south beach drag
I got on it last night and my shirt got caught
And they kept me spinning, babe, didn’t think I’d ever get off
Oh, Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us
This pier lights our carnival life on the water
Running, laughing ‘neath the boardwalk
Ah, with the boss’ daughter
I remember, Sandy, girl
Na, na, na, na, na, baby
Sandy, that waitress I was seeing lost her desire for me
I spoke with her last night, she said she won’t set herself on fire for me anymore
She worked that joint under the boardwalk
She was always the girl you saw bopping down the beach with the radio
The kids say last night she was dressed like a star
In one of them cheap little seaside bars
And I saw her parked with lover boy out on the Kokomo
Did you hear the cops finally busted Madame Marie
For tellin’ fortunes better than they do
For me this boardwalk life’s through, babe
You ought to quit this scene, too
Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us
This pier lights our carnival life forever
Oh, love me tonight and I promise I’ll love you forever
Oh, I mean it, Sandy, girl
My, my, my, my, my baby
Yeah, I promise, Sandy, girl
Sha, la, la, la, la, baby
