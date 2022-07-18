New Jersey: 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

Prachtige love song van New Jersey’s beroemdste zoon (naast Tony Soprano, natuurlijk). Sandy verscheen oorspronkelijk op The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, het tweede album van The Boss, dat overigens voor geen meter verkocht. Springsteen brak twee jaar later door met de magistrale opvolger Born To Run. In Europa heerste aanvankelijk de nodige scepsis: was dit een authentiek talent of hadden we te maken met de zoveelste hype van de Amerikaanse muziekpers? Springsteen maakte hoogstpersoonlijk een einde aan de twijfel met een verpletterend optreden in de Londense Hammersmith Odeon, waar de hele Europese muziekpers zich verzameld had. Onderstaande clip is ontleend aan dat inmiddels legendarische concert.

Sandy, the fireworks are hailing over Little Eden tonight

Forcing a light into all those stony faces left stranded on this warm July

Down in the town, the Circuit’s full of switchblade lovers, so fast, so shiny, so sharp

As the wizards play down on Pinball Way on the boardwalk way past dark

And the boys from the casino dance with their shirts open like Latin lovers on the shore

Chasing all them silly New York virgins by the score

And Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us

This pier lights our carnival life forever

Oh, love me tonight, for I may never see you again

Hey, Sandy girl

My, my, baby

Now, the greasers, ah, they tramp the streets

Or get busted for sleeping on the beach all night

Them boys in their high heels, ah, Sandy

Their skins are so white

And me, I just got tired of hanging in them dusty arcades, banging them pleasure machines

Chasing the factory girls underneath the boardwalk

Where they all promise to unsnap their jeans

And you know that tilt-a-whirl down on the south beach drag

I got on it last night and my shirt got caught

And they kept me spinning, babe, didn’t think I’d ever get off

Oh, Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us

This pier lights our carnival life on the water

Running, laughing ‘neath the boardwalk

Ah, with the boss’ daughter

I remember, Sandy, girl

Na, na, na, na, na, baby

Sandy, that waitress I was seeing lost her desire for me

I spoke with her last night, she said she won’t set herself on fire for me anymore

She worked that joint under the boardwalk

She was always the girl you saw bopping down the beach with the radio

The kids say last night she was dressed like a star

In one of them cheap little seaside bars

And I saw her parked with lover boy out on the Kokomo

Did you hear the cops finally busted Madame Marie

For tellin’ fortunes better than they do

For me this boardwalk life’s through, babe

You ought to quit this scene, too

Sandy, the aurora is rising behind us

This pier lights our carnival life forever

Oh, love me tonight and I promise I’ll love you forever

Oh, I mean it, Sandy, girl

My, my, my, my, my baby

Yeah, I promise, Sandy, girl

Sha, la, la, la, la, baby

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alexisrael – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31453779