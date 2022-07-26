Men mag allang blij zijn als een behoorlijke band met een nummer komt over althans genoemd naar een staat als New Hampshire. Een soort stream of consciousness.

Trace paper flying word

Trace paper flying word break

City scoot high

City scoot high alert

Kill us your scum fight blooze

Kill us your scum fight blooze blues

Johnny Winter

Johnny Winter no show

B.B. King just turns on

The New Hampshire boys

Steve and Joe

Have gone beyond

Doing it for life

Unlike Buddy Guy who has

Decimated the riff bat with one

Hypertonic

Note lead on

Lead on



New Hampshire, Sonic Youth, 2004

– By Greg Neate from Sussex, UK – Sonic Youth, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47546446 (Kim Gordon)