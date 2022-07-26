Men mag allang blij zijn als een behoorlijke band met een nummer komt over althans genoemd naar een staat als New Hampshire. Een soort stream of consciousness.
Trace paper flying word
Trace paper flying word break
City scoot high
City scoot high alert
Kill us your scum fight blooze
Kill us your scum fight blooze blues
Johnny Winter
Johnny Winter no show
B.B. King just turns on
The New Hampshire boys
Steve and Joe
Have gone beyond
Doing it for life
Unlike Buddy Guy who has
Decimated the riff bat with one
Hypertonic
Note lead on
Lead on
New Hampshire, Sonic Youth, 2004
– By Greg Neate from Sussex, UK – Sonic Youth, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47546446 (Kim Gordon)