Nazimeeting in Moskou

Pyt van der Galiën

Beelden van de anti-imperialistische bijeenkomst nazirally in Moskou gisteren. Opdat we met zijn allen weer weten waar we mee te maken hebben.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mvs.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115887236

