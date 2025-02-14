Muzikale misère van de “Summer of love” 4: Let the heartaches begin

Echte liefhebbers noemen het “horrendous”, de nr.1 van Long John Baldry. Natuurlijk was het verraad aan zijn R&B-repertoire en het is een Humpo-arrangement – maar een bekentenis: ik vond het schitterend in zijn tijd, het sloot ook mooi aan bij mijn eigen hulpeloosheid op amoureus gebied. In 1967 kon de zanger nog zeker niet uit de kast komen dus gaat het over een meisje. * Zakdoeken klaar *

I can hear the guitars start to play

And very soon they say

I was a fool to turn my love away

But every glass of wine I feel a glow

And very soon I know

I was a fool to let my baby go

So let the heartaches begin

I can’t help it, I can’t win

I’ve lost the girl for sure

And tears can’t help anymore, yeah

Just let the heartaches begin

I can’t help it, I can’t win

I’ve lost the girl for sure

And now she’s gone

I can’t hold back the tears, anymore

I see the couples dancin’ through the night

They hold each other tight

As they dance, until the morning light

The soft embraces that they seem to share

Makes me more aware

Of the loneliness I try so hard to bear

So let the heartaches begin

I can’t help it, I can’t win

I’ve lost that girl for sure

And tears won’t help anymore, yeah

Just let the heartaches begin

I can’t help it, I can’t win

I’ve lost that girl for sure

And now she’s gone

I can’t hold back the tears, anymore

Oh baby

Let them begin now yeah now yeah

I just don’t care, just don’t care, anymore, baby baby

Let them begin now yeah now

Oh I just don’t care anymore now

Yeah let the tears begin now



Let the heartaches begin

De Foundations maken er zo’n typisch Brits soulnummer van, misschien was dat eigenlijk de bedoeling. Baldry had een flinke portie alcoholische drank op bij de opname lees ik nu, een extra dimensie.

Kortom, u vindt het misère, ik vind het prachtig.

