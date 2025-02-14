Muzikale misère van de “Summer of love” 4: Let the heartaches begin

Echte liefhebbers noemen het “horrendous”, de nr.1 van Long John Baldry. Natuurlijk was het verraad aan zijn R&B-repertoire en het is een Humpo-arrangement – maar een bekentenis: ik vond het schitterend in zijn tijd, het sloot ook mooi aan bij mijn eigen hulpeloosheid op amoureus gebied. In 1967 kon de zanger nog zeker niet uit de kast komen dus gaat het over een meisje. * Zakdoeken klaar *
I can hear the guitars start to play
And very soon they say
I was a fool to turn my love away
But every glass of wine I feel a glow
And very soon I know
I was a fool to let my baby go
So let the heartaches begin
I can’t help it, I can’t win
I’ve lost the girl for sure
And tears can’t help anymore, yeah
Just let the heartaches begin
I can’t help it, I can’t win
I’ve lost the girl for sure
And now she’s gone
I can’t hold back the tears, anymore
I see the couples dancin’ through the night
They hold each other tight
As they dance, until the morning light
The soft embraces that they seem to share
Makes me more aware
Of the loneliness I try so hard to bear
So let the heartaches begin
I can’t help it, I can’t win
I’ve lost that girl for sure
And tears won’t help anymore, yeah
Just let the heartaches begin
I can’t help it, I can’t win
I’ve lost that girl for sure
And now she’s gone
I can’t hold back the tears, anymore
Oh baby
Let them begin now yeah now yeah
I just don’t care, just don’t care, anymore, baby baby
Let them begin now yeah now
Oh I just don’t care anymore now
Yeah let the tears begin now
Let the heartaches begin
De Foundations maken er zo’n typisch Brits soulnummer van, misschien was dat eigenlijk de bedoeling. Baldry had een flinke portie alcoholische drank op bij de opname lees ik nu, een extra dimensie.
Kortom, u vindt het misère, ik vind het prachtig.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Bros Records / American Talent International LTD. – ebay.com, front of photo, back of photo, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28199422