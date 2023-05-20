Moet je in mijn leven krijgen

De BBC had een documentaire over Brian Jones, de eigenlijke oprichter van de Rolling Stones. Veel sympathie voor hem kon ik niet opbrengen na het zien, maar al evenmin voor degenen die hem uit zijn eigen band hebben gezet (waar wel redenen toe waren, drank- en drugsgebruik, hetgeen hem ook fataal is geworden).
Als jarenzestiger heb ik mij nooit geroepen gevoeld te “kiezen” tussen Stones en Beatles. De pretentie dat de eersten The Greatest Rock’n’roll band in the World is noem ik belachelijk. Dat waren de Beatles, klaar uit. En inmiddels zou ik wel geneigd zijn hen te kiezen, als dat nog enige betekenis had.
Hun R&B-achtigste eigen nummer, gecoverd door Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers, die gespecialiseerd waren in het coveren van R&B.
Geproduceerd door Paul McCartney. De versies kwamen tegelijk uit.
I was alone, I took a ride
I didn’t know what I would find there
Another road where maybe I could see another kind of mind there
Ooh, then I suddenly see you
Ooh, did I tell you I need you
Every single day of my life
You didn’t run, you didn’t lie
You knew I wanted just to hold you
And had you gone you knew in time we’d meet again
For I had told you
Ooh, you were meant to be near me
Ooh, and I want you to hear me
Say we’ll be together every day
Got to get you into my life
What can I do, what can I be
When I’m with you I want to stay there
If I’m true I’ll never leave
And if I do I know the way there
Ooh, then I suddenly see you
Ooh, did I tell you I need you
Every single day of my life
Got to get you into my life
Got to get you into my life
I was alone, I took a ride
I didn’t know what I would find there
Another road where maybe I could see another kind of mind there
Then suddenly I see you
Did I tell you I need you
Every single day?
The Beatles zelf, 1966.
Latere versies interesseren me niet.
