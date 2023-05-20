Moet je in mijn leven krijgen

De BBC had een documentaire over Brian Jones, de eigenlijke oprichter van de Rolling Stones. Veel sympathie voor hem kon ik niet opbrengen na het zien, maar al evenmin voor degenen die hem uit zijn eigen band hebben gezet (waar wel redenen toe waren, drank- en drugsgebruik, hetgeen hem ook fataal is geworden).

Als jarenzestiger heb ik mij nooit geroepen gevoeld te “kiezen” tussen Stones en Beatles. De pretentie dat de eersten The Greatest Rock’n’roll band in the World is noem ik belachelijk. Dat waren de Beatles, klaar uit. En inmiddels zou ik wel geneigd zijn hen te kiezen, als dat nog enige betekenis had.

Hun R&B-achtigste eigen nummer, gecoverd door Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers, die gespecialiseerd waren in het coveren van R&B.



Geproduceerd door Paul McCartney. De versies kwamen tegelijk uit.

I was alone, I took a ride

I didn’t know what I would find there

Another road where maybe I could see another kind of mind there

Ooh, then I suddenly see you

Ooh, did I tell you I need you

Every single day of my life

You didn’t run, you didn’t lie

You knew I wanted just to hold you

And had you gone you knew in time we’d meet again

For I had told you

Ooh, you were meant to be near me

Ooh, and I want you to hear me

Say we’ll be together every day

Got to get you into my life

What can I do, what can I be

When I’m with you I want to stay there

If I’m true I’ll never leave

And if I do I know the way there

Ooh, then I suddenly see you

Ooh, did I tell you I need you

Every single day of my life

Got to get you into my life

Got to get you into my life

The Beatles zelf, 1966.

Latere versies interesseren me niet.

