Missouri: Kansas City

Ja mensen, mocht u het niet weten of begrijpen – te begrijpen is het ook niet – maar Kansas City ligt in Missouri. Wel tegen de grens van Kansas. De gelegenheid de mij dierbare Wilbert Harrison aan het woord te laten.

De vraag of hij hier mussack roept of mercy is niet geheel opgelost.



1959

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there, and I’m gonna get me one

I’m gonna be standing on the corner Twelfth Street and Vine

I’m gonna be standing on the corner Twelfth Street and Vine

With my Kansas City baby and a bottle of Kansas City wine

Well, I might take a train, I might take a plane

But if I could walk I’m going just the same

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there, and I’m gonna get me one

(Ah, but you know, yeah, mercy!)

(Aw, yeah!)

Now, if I stay with that woman I know I’m gonna die

Gotta find a brand new baby, that’s the reason why

I’ m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there, and I’m gonna get me one

They got some crazy little women there, and I’m gonna get me one

They got some crazy little women there, and I’m gonna get me one

De ondoorgrondelijke wegen van clubs en deejays hebben bepaald dat de versie van Trini Lopez uit 1963 als Northern Soul kan worden aangemerkt. Vanwege het handklappen?