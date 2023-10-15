Mijn eiland mijn thuis

Bij een referendum is bepaald dat de oorspronkelijke bewoners van Australië niet de oorspronkelijke bewoners zijn, of iets dergelijks. Dat kan men per referendum regelen. Een zangeres die tot de Oorspronkelijke Torres Strait Islanders behoort.
Six years I’ve been in the city
Every night I dream of the sea
They say home is where you find it
Will this place ever satisfy me?
For I come from the saltwater people
We always live by the sea
Now I’m down here living in the city
Without my family
My island home
My island home
My island home is waiting for me
My island home
My island home
My island home is waiting for me
In the evening the dry wind blows
From the hills and across the plain
I close my eyes and I’m standing
In a boat on the sea again
Ooh, and I’m holding that long turtle spear
And I feel I’m close now
To where it must be
And my island home is waiting for me
For I come from the saltwater people
We always live by the sea
Now I’m down here living in the city
Without my family
And my island home
My island home
My island home is waiting for me
My island home
My island home
My island home is waiting for me
My island, my island home
My island home
My island home is waiting for me
My island home
My island home, oh
My island home
My island home
My island home
My island home
My island home, Christine Anu
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Australian Paralympic Committee, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23214464