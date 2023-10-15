Mijn eiland mijn thuis

Bij een referendum is bepaald dat de oorspronkelijke bewoners van Australië niet de oorspronkelijke bewoners zijn, of iets dergelijks. Dat kan men per referendum regelen. Een zangeres die tot de Oorspronkelijke Torres Strait Islanders behoort.

Six years I’ve been in the city

Every night I dream of the sea

They say home is where you find it

Will this place ever satisfy me?

For I come from the saltwater people

We always live by the sea

Now I’m down here living in the city

Without my family

My island home

My island home

My island home is waiting for me

My island home

My island home

My island home is waiting for me

In the evening the dry wind blows

From the hills and across the plain

I close my eyes and I’m standing

In a boat on the sea again

Ooh, and I’m holding that long turtle spear

And I feel I’m close now

To where it must be

And my island home is waiting for me

For I come from the saltwater people

We always live by the sea

Now I’m down here living in the city

Without my family

And my island home

My island home

My island home is waiting for me

My island home

My island home

My island home is waiting for me

My island, my island home

My island home

My island home is waiting for me

My island home

My island home, oh

My island home

My island home

My island home

My island home



My island home, Christine Anu

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Australian Paralympic Committee, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23214464