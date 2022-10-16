Mijn een en alles

Joyce Sims overleden vandaag. Haar eerste single is een typisch jaren-tachtig R&B-nummer voor de dansvloer. Zo maken ze ze niet meer, mensen.

When you and I first met

I thought you were my all and all

And all to me

I felt no sweat to be your all and all, and all

The way I feel for you

Is somewhat of a dream come true

For you I will stand tall

Because you are my all and all

There are times that I’m with you

That I never want to go

There are days that I missed you

But I never let it show

All I want to do is please you

I never want to let you go

You just say that you need me

And our love will grow and grow

You

You are my all and all

For you, for you I will stand tall

You

I love you most because

Boy you, you are my all and all

Into your world for me

Is the place that I want to be

I want to be

Inside your heart take me

Drop off love

And I’m sure you’ll see

That the way I feel about you

Everyone in love should feel

I’m so crazy about you

You my love has made this real

All I want to do is please you

I never want to let you go

You just say that you need me

And our love will grow and grow

You, you are my all and all

For you, for you I will stand tall

You, I love you most because

Boy you, you are my all and all

You

You are my all and all

For you

For you I will stand tall

You, I love you most because

Boy, you

You are my all and all

Into your world for me

Is the place that I want to be, want to be

Inside your heart take me

Drop off love

And I’m sure you’ll see

That the way I feel about you

Everyone in love should feel

I’m so crazy about you

You my love has made this real

All I want to do is please you

I never want to let you go

You just say that you need me

And I know that the love will grow, grow

Yeah

Everything I want, everything I need, with you I wish

To share a special part of me

If ever your in need you can give me a call

You mean everything to me, your my all and all

You, you are my all and all

For you, for you I will stand tall

You, I love you most because

Boy you, you are my all and all



(You are my) All and all, 1986