Mijn een en alles

Joyce Sims overleden vandaag. Haar eerste single is een typisch jaren-tachtig R&B-nummer voor de dansvloer. Zo maken ze ze niet meer, mensen.
When you and I first met
I thought you were my all and all
And all to me
I felt no sweat to be your all and all, and all
The way I feel for you
Is somewhat of a dream come true
For you I will stand tall
Because you are my all and all
There are times that I’m with you
That I never want to go
There are days that I missed you
But I never let it show
All I want to do is please you
I never want to let you go
You just say that you need me
And our love will grow and grow
You
You are my all and all
For you, for you I will stand tall
You
I love you most because
Boy you, you are my all and all
Into your world for me
Is the place that I want to be
I want to be
Inside your heart take me
Drop off love
And I’m sure you’ll see
That the way I feel about you
Everyone in love should feel
I’m so crazy about you
You my love has made this real
All I want to do is please you
I never want to let you go
You just say that you need me
And our love will grow and grow
You, you are my all and all
For you, for you I will stand tall
You, I love you most because
Boy you, you are my all and all
You
You are my all and all
For you
For you I will stand tall
You, I love you most because
Boy, you
You are my all and all
Into your world for me
Is the place that I want to be, want to be
Inside your heart take me
Drop off love
And I’m sure you’ll see
That the way I feel about you
Everyone in love should feel
I’m so crazy about you
You my love has made this real
All I want to do is please you
I never want to let you go
You just say that you need me
And I know that the love will grow, grow
Yeah
Everything I want, everything I need, with you I wish
To share a special part of me
If ever your in need you can give me a call
You mean everything to me, your my all and all
You, you are my all and all
For you, for you I will stand tall
You, I love you most because
Boy you, you are my all and all
(You are my) All and all, 1986