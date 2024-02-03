Mijn dode geliefde kwam langs vannacht

Twee nummers van een in 2022 uitgebrachte lp van thuisopgenomen werk van Sandy Denny. Merendeels versies van later studiowerk. Hoewel, dit eerste nummer is al in deze versie eerder uitgebracht.

By myself I’d be in Árd Tí Cuain,

Where the mountain stands away,

And ’tis I would let the Sunday go,

In a quiet land above the bay.

Agus, och och Éire lig is o,

Éire leanndubh agus o,

Ah, the quiet land of Érin.

Oh my heart is weary all alone,

And it sends a lonely cry,

To the land that sings beyond my dreams,

And the lonely Sundays pass me by.

Agus, och och Éire lig is o,

Éire leanndubh agus o,

Ah, the quiet land of Érin.

I would rather back the twisted years,

Through the bitter wasted wind,

If the Lord above would let me lie,

In a quiet place above the wind.

Agus, och och Éire lig is o,

Éire leanndubh agus o,

Ah, the quiet land of Érin.



The quiet land of Érin

My young love said to me, “My mother won’t mind

And my father won’t slight you for your lack of kind”

And she went away from me and this she did say:

It will not be long, love, till our wedding day”

As she stepped away from me and she moved through the fair

And fondly I watched her move here and move there

And then she turned homeward with one star awake

Like the swan in the evening moves over the lake

Last night she came to me, my dead love came in

So softly she came that her feet made no din

As she laid her hand on me and this she did say

“It will not be long, love, ’til our wedding day”



She moves through the fair

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Island Records; immediate source, photo gallery under “David Bailey 1972”, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29607472