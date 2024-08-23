Eerder deze maand is Maurice Williams overleden, en hij moet met de Zodiacs beslist uitgeluid worden. Eerst hun grote hit, Stay, gecoverd door de Hollies en de Four Seasons. They don’t make ‘em like this any more, ruim binnen de twee minuten rond.
Stay
Ah, just a little bit longer (Stay)
(Please) Please, please, please, please
Tell me you’re going to
Now, how your daddy don’t mind
And your mommy don’t mind
If we have another dance
Yeah, just one more
One more time
Oh, won’t you stay
Just a little bit longer
Please let me hear
You say that you will
Say you will
Won’t you press your
Sweet lips to mine
Won’t you say you love me
All of the time
O yeah just a little bit longer (Stay)
(Please) Please, please, please, please
Tell me you’re going to
Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), yeah
Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), yeah
Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), woops
Come on, come on, come on and (Stay)
Come on, come on, come on and (Stay)
1960.
Dan deze fraaie cover van een Johnny Otis-nummer, daar mag men mij midden in de nacht voor wakker maken.
So fine, 1965.
Maurice ruste in vrede.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding (Maurice Williams midden voor): By Unknown – Original publication: Publicity photo from 1960., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120833584