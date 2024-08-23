Eerder deze maand is Maurice Williams overleden, en hij moet met de Zodiacs beslist uitgeluid worden. Eerst hun grote hit, Stay, gecoverd door de Hollies en de Four Seasons. They don’t make ‘em like this any more, ruim binnen de twee minuten rond.

Stay

Ah, just a little bit longer (Stay)

(Please) Please, please, please, please

Tell me you’re going to

Now, how your daddy don’t mind

And your mommy don’t mind

If we have another dance

Yeah, just one more

One more time

Oh, won’t you stay

Just a little bit longer

Please let me hear

You say that you will

Say you will

Won’t you press your

Sweet lips to mine

Won’t you say you love me

All of the time

O yeah just a little bit longer (Stay)

(Please) Please, please, please, please

Tell me you’re going to

Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), yeah

Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), yeah

Come on, come on, come on and (Stay), woops

Come on, come on, come on and (Stay)

Come on, come on, come on and (Stay)



1960.

Dan deze fraaie cover van een Johnny Otis-nummer, daar mag men mij midden in de nacht voor wakker maken.



So fine, 1965.

Maurice ruste in vrede.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding (Maurice Williams midden voor): By Unknown – Original publication: Publicity photo from 1960., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120833584