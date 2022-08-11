Massachusetts: Boston Rag

Dallas, East St Louis, Brooklyn, Steely Dan had het nakijken. En omdat ze toch beslist eens langs moeten komen in de statenserie deze!

Any news was good news

And the feelin’ was bad at home

I was out of my mind and you were on the phone

Lonnie was the kingpin

Back in nineteen sixty-five

I was singing this song when Lonnie came alive

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

Bring back the Boston rag

You were Lady Bayside

There was nothing that I could do

So I pointed my car down Seventh Avenue

Lonnie swept the playroom

And he swallowed up all he found

It was forty-eight hours till Lonnie came around

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

(You gotta bring it on home)

Bring back the Boston rag

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

(You gotta bring it on home)

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

(Bring it back, bring it back now)

Bring back the Boston rag

Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag

(Been so long)

Bring back the Boston rag



Boston Rag, 1973

