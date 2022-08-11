Massachusetts: Boston Rag

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Dallas, East St Louis, Brooklyn, Steely Dan had het nakijken. En omdat ze toch beslist eens langs moeten komen in de statenserie deze!

Any news was good news
And the feelin’ was bad at home
I was out of my mind and you were on the phone
Lonnie was the kingpin
Back in nineteen sixty-five
I was singing this song when Lonnie came alive

Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
Bring back the Boston rag

You were Lady Bayside
There was nothing that I could do
So I pointed my car down Seventh Avenue
Lonnie swept the playroom
And he swallowed up all he found
It was forty-eight hours till Lonnie came around

Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(You gotta bring it on home)
Bring back the Boston rag

Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(You gotta bring it on home)
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(Bring it back, bring it back now)
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(Been so long)
Bring back the Boston rag


Boston Rag, 1973

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.