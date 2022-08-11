Massachusetts: Boston Rag

Dallas, East St Louis, Brooklyn, Steely Dan had het nakijken. En omdat ze toch beslist eens langs moeten komen in de statenserie deze!
Any news was good news
And the feelin’ was bad at home
I was out of my mind and you were on the phone
Lonnie was the kingpin
Back in nineteen sixty-five
I was singing this song when Lonnie came alive
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
Bring back the Boston rag
You were Lady Bayside
There was nothing that I could do
So I pointed my car down Seventh Avenue
Lonnie swept the playroom
And he swallowed up all he found
It was forty-eight hours till Lonnie came around
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(You gotta bring it on home)
Bring back the Boston rag
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(You gotta bring it on home)
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(Bring it back, bring it back now)
Bring back the Boston rag
Tell all your buddies that it ain’t no drag
(Been so long)
Bring back the Boston rag
Boston Rag, 1973
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1152266