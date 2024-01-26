Marlena Shaw, vrouw van het ghetto

“Geen dooie vandaag, of wel?” vraag ik in het redactielokaal.

Marlena Shaw, overleden, alweer een week geleden, dus waarom ik het nu pas verneem? Ik kies als uitlui van de zangeres van Mercy, mercy, mercy deze single uit mijn collectie.

(Mmm)

I was born and raised in a ghetto

I was born and raised in a ghetto

I’m the woman of the ghetto

Listen to me legislator

(Ging, gi-gi-gi-gi-ging)

How do you raise your kids in the ghetto

How do you raise your kids in the ghetto

Feed one child and starve another

Tell me, tell me legislator

(Ging, gi-gi-gi-gi-ging)

Now how do you make your bread in the ghetto

How do you make your bread in the ghetto

Baked from the souls of the dead in the ghetto

Tell me, tell me legislator

(Ging, gi-gi-gi-gi-ging)

Brave, free

Black, me

I am the woman of the ghetto

Strong, true

My eyes ain’t blue

I am the woman of the ghetto

(Ging, gi-gi-gi-gi-ging)

How do we get rid of rats in the ghetto

How do we get rid of rats in the ghetto

Do we make one black and one white in the ghetto

Is that your answer legislator

Now how do you legislate brother

Listen to me

How do you legislate brother

When you free one man and try to chain up the other

Tell me, tell me legislator

How does your heart feel late at night

How does your heart feel late at night

Does it beat with shame

Does it beat with fright

Won’t you tell me, tell me legislator

Brave, free

Black, me

I am the woman of the ghetto

Strong, true

My eyes ain’t blue

Listen to me legislator

My children learned just the same as yours

As long as nobody tries to close the doors

They cry with pain when the knife cuts deep

They close their eyes when they wanna sleep

We must all have identity (Whoo)

That’s the only way that we can be free

Now peace you say

Is all that you ask

But self-respect is our separate task

You sitting up there

In your ivory tower

60 stories tall

Now you may have seen one ghetto

But have you lived there at all

Places like Watts (tell me)

Detroit (tell me)

Filmore (tell me)

Chicago (tell me)

Harlem (tell me)

Washington (tell me)

Sing our voices (tell me)

Sing our voices (tell me)

Sing our voices of the ghetto

Sing our voices of the ghetto

Sing our voices, sing our voices

‘Cause I am the woman of the ghetto

See the women cry

See the children die

(Ging, gi-gi-gi-gi-ging)

(Whoo)



Woman of the ghetto, 1969

Zij ruste in vrede

