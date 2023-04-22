Mark Stewart overleden

Mark Stewart, de zanger van The Pop Group, één van de meest invloedrijke postpunkbands, is afgelopen week op 62-jarige leeftijd overleden. Een doodsoorzaak is niet bekend gemaakt.

Stewart groeide op in Bristol, waar hij al vroeg in aanraking kwam met de bloeiende funk- en reggaescenes in die stad. In 1977, op het hoogtepunt van de eerste (en enige échte) punkgolf, richtte Stewart samen met gitarist John Waddington, basgitarist Simon Underwood, gitarist/saxofonist Gareth Sager, en drummer Bruce Smith The Pop Group op.

The Pop Group was één van de weinige bands die de anarchistische principes van punk ook muzikaal serieus nam door dub te mengen met free jazz en funk. Gecombineerd met de aan William Burroughs ontleende cut up techniek, leverde dat een (destijds) volstrekt unieke stijl op:

Grote commerciële successen boekte de band niet, maar dat interesseerde ook niemand wat.

In 1981 kapte The Pop Group er mee. Stewart ging verder onder zijn eigen naam (soms samen met The Maffia). Hij vond een nieuwe partner in producer Adrain Sherwood, met wie hij een aantal opmerkelijke albums afleverde (veel is te vinden op Spotify).

In 2010 werd The Pop Group heropgericht. Helaas was de oude magie weg: Citizen Zombie en Honeymoon on Mars kunnen niet in de schaduw staan van het werk uit de late jaren ’70/vroege jaren ’80.

Rob Bloemkolk’s keuze:

Arnold’s keuze: “England in that period was a tinderbox. In the places where I was knocking about, there was this thing called the Sus Laws, where police would stop black people on sight, and a thing called The Special Patrol Group. Amongst this, there were these Anti-Nazi League marches we were going on. At one of these rallies a teacher, Blair Peach, died. One of my most vivid memories of the time is at his funeral, when people were singing The Internationale as his body was being lowered into the grave. It was pissing with rain, and there were helicopters circling overhead. It was like something out of the Spanish Civil War”. De titel verwijst naar een gedicht van William Blake: “And was Jerusalem builded here, Among these dark Satanic Mills?”.

Op verzoek van Arnold ook deze, “omdat die eigenlijk niet mag missen”.

