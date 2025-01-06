Man die zichzelf opblies in Las Vegas was een MAGA-aanhanger met ernstige psychische problemen

Matt Livelsberger, de Amerikaanse militair die zichzelf opblies bij het Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, noemt in een door de politie vrijgegeven manifest zijn actie “geen terrorisme, maar een wake up call”. Amerikanen zijn volgens Livelsberger uitsluitend geïnteresseerd in “spektakel en geweld”, dus jezelf opblazen is de beste manier om hun aandacht te trekken: “What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?”.

Dat punt zijnde dat de Verenigde Staten (in de ogen van Livelsberger) een hels landschap zijn, vol misdaad, chaos en economische ellende:

We are crumbling because of a lack of self respect, morales, and respect for others. Greed and gluttony has consumed us. The top 1% decided long ago they weren’t going to bring everyone else with them. You are cattle to them.

We have strayed from family values and corrupted our minds and I am a prime example of having it all but it never being enough.

A lot of us are just sitting around waiting to die. No sunlight, no steps, no fresh air, no hope. Our children are addicted to screens by the age of two. We are filling our bodies with processed foods.

Our population is too fat to join the military yet we are facing a war with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran before 2030.

Soms klinkt Livelsberger bijna als een socialist:

The income inequality in this country and cost-of-living is outrageous. The number of homeless on our street is embarrassing and disgusting. Have some pride and take care of this.

De remedie voor al dit veronderstelde leed is een militaire coup en het verwijderen van Democraten uit het legerapparaat en de politiek, desnoods met gebruik van geweld:

Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity.

Occupy every major road along fed buildings and the campus of fed buildings by the hundreds of thousands.

Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete.

Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse.

Wat natuurlijk je reinste fascisme is.

Livelsberger had zijn hoop gevestigd op Trump en Musk, maar hoe dat valt te rijmen met zijn woede over de economische ongelijkheid in de VS is mij een raadsel. Je beklaagt je over hebzucht maar vestigt je hoop op twee schatrijke narcisten die nu juist de personificatie zijn van die klassieke doodzonde? Je kunt veel van Steve Bannon zeggen, maar die realiseert zich in elk geval nog wel dat we van Musk op dat punt niets hoeven te verwachten.

Was Livelsberger een terrorist? Waarschijnlijk niet. Hij was er niet op uit slachtoffers te maken maar wilde – zoals Josh Marshall terecht opmerkt – vooral de aandacht vestigen op al het (vermeende) onrecht in de VS. Kun je wel een blogpost schrijven, maar een flinke knal is waarschijnlijk effectiever. Daarnaast werd hij overduidelijk verteerd door schuldgevoelens: “Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.” Livelsberger had wat teveel mensen zien sterven, ook door zijn hand, en dacht verlossing te kunnen kopen door middel van zelfopoffering.

De volledige tekst van Livelsberger’s mini-manifesten vind je hier. Aanbevolen, ook al omdat ze een aardig inkijkje zijn in de warrige ideologie van wat we voor het gemak maar even de “arbeideristische” vleugel van MAGA noemen.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Trump International Hotel Las Vegas – https://www.cnnindonesia.com/internasional/20250102104919-139-1183027/video-detik-detik-tesla-cybertruck-meledak-di-luar-hotel-trump, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=157434403