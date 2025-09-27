Ann Arbor wordt door sommige mensen gezien als zo ongeveer de saaiste stad van de VS, maar dat is tegen het zere been van collega Laurent. Waarvan akte. Het is natuurlijk wél opvallend dat Sufjan Stevens een heel album heeft gewijd aan de staat Michigan, zonder Ann Arbor ook maar één keer te noemen. Ook dáárvan akte.

De in Detroit geboren Bob Seger verhuisde op 5-jarige leeftijd naar Ann Arbor. Hij heeft naar eigen zeggen nog steeds een zwak voor de stad. Mainstreet speelt zich af op Ann Street, een zijstraat van Main Street, waar de Segers woonden. Seger: “There was a club, and this blues band from Chicago named Washboard Willie was playing there. In the window of this club there were people dancing, and occasionally there would be a beautiful girl dancing in the window. And at my age you were starting to wake up to girls. I would sit out there and watch through the window and listen to this great R&B. I’m looking and I’m listening and thinking this is what I wanna do with my life.”

I remember standing on the corner at midnight

Trying to get my courage up

There was this long lovely dancer in a little club downtown

I loved to watch her do her stuff

Through the long lonely nights she filled my sleep

Her body softly swaying to that smoky beat

Down on Mainstreet

In the pool halls, the hustlers and the losers

I used to watch ‘em through the glass

Well I’d stand outside at closing time

Just to watch her walk on past

Unlike all the other ladies, she looked so young and sweet

As she made her way alone down that empty street

Down on Mainstreet

And sometimes even now, when I’m feeling lonely and beat

I drift back in time and I find my feet

Down on Mainstreet

Down on Mainstreet

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Main Street, Ann Arbor – By Lengau – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=143255403