Maine, waar de trein heengaat

Het was een favoriet van mij toen het uitkwam, een typische Keith-Skueshit. Het was jarenlang standaard gouwe-ouwekost, misschien omdat Tom Mulder een Skues-anorak was (ben ik ook, maar hierin heb ik mij ingehouden). En ik kon het niet meer HOREN.
Maar alles gaat voorbij. En nu in de Krapuul-statenserie kom ik er achter dat Maine er in genoemd wordt, slechts ruim 57 jaar later, in dit lied over het hobo-bestaan, misschien wel het laatste dat in Nashville gemaakt is…
Trailers for sale or rent
Rooms to let, 50 cents
No phone, no pool, no pets
I ain’t got no cigarettes
Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom
Buys an eight by twelve four-bit room
I’m a man of means by no means
King of the road
Third boxcar, midnight train
Destination Bangor, Maine
Old, worn out suit and shoes
I don’t pay no union dues
I smoke old stogies I have found
Short, but not too big around
I’m a man of means by no means
King of the road
I know every engineer on every train
All of their children, and all of their names
And every handout in every town
Every lock that ain’t locked, when no one’s around
I sing, trailers for sale or rent
Rooms to let, 50 cents
No phone, no pool, no pets
I ain’t got no cigarettes
Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom
Buys an eight by twelve four-bit room
I’m a man of means by no means
King of the road
Trailers for sale or rent
Rooms to let, 50 cents
No phone, no pool, no pets
I ain’t got no cigarettes
Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom buys..
King of the road, Roger Miller, 1965
