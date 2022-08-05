Maine, waar de trein heengaat

Het was een favoriet van mij toen het uitkwam, een typische Keith-Skueshit. Het was jarenlang standaard gouwe-ouwekost, misschien omdat Tom Mulder een Skues-anorak was (ben ik ook, maar hierin heb ik mij ingehouden). En ik kon het niet meer HOREN.

Maar alles gaat voorbij. En nu in de Krapuul-statenserie kom ik er achter dat Maine er in genoemd wordt, slechts ruim 57 jaar later, in dit lied over het hobo-bestaan, misschien wel het laatste dat in Nashville gemaakt is…

Trailers for sale or rent

Rooms to let, 50 cents

No phone, no pool, no pets

I ain’t got no cigarettes

Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom

Buys an eight by twelve four-bit room

I’m a man of means by no means

King of the road

Third boxcar, midnight train

Destination Bangor, Maine

Old, worn out suit and shoes

I don’t pay no union dues

I smoke old stogies I have found

Short, but not too big around

I’m a man of means by no means

King of the road

I know every engineer on every train

All of their children, and all of their names

And every handout in every town

Every lock that ain’t locked, when no one’s around

I sing, trailers for sale or rent

Rooms to let, 50 cents

No phone, no pool, no pets

I ain’t got no cigarettes

Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom

Buys an eight by twelve four-bit room

I’m a man of means by no means

King of the road

Trailers for sale or rent

Rooms to let, 50 cents

No phone, no pool, no pets

I ain’t got no cigarettes

Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom buys..



King of the road, Roger Miller, 1965

