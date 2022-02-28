Maak kapot wat jou kapot maakt. Alternatieve 1301-1320



1301. Jeroen van Merwijk – Het leven is kut

1302. Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight – Didn’t it rain



1303. Sly & the Family Stone – Family Affair

1304. Sly & the Family Stone – Thank you (falettin met be mice elf again)



1305. Paco de Lucia – Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio (Rodrigo)

1306. Fred Piek & Walter Kuipers – Kaap’ren varen



1307. Bloc Party – Banquet

1308. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht kaputt was euch kaputt macht



1309. NEU! – Für immer

1310. Ella Fitzgerald – Let’s call the whole thing off



1311. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people

1312. Junior Murvin – Police and thieves



1313. Junior Byles – A place called Africa

1314. Duke Ellington – On the air



1315. Tom Waits – Sins of my father

1316. Brainbox – Down man



1317. Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire

1318. Balfa Brothers – Parlez nous à boire



1319. Beach House – Drunk in L.A.

1320. Bran Van 3000 – Drinking in L.A.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Onbekend – eBay, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25886138