Maak kapot wat jou kapot maakt. Alternatieve 1301-1320

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1301. Jeroen van Merwijk – Het leven is kut
1302. Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight – Didn’t it rain


1303. Sly & the Family Stone – Family Affair
1304. Sly & the Family Stone – Thank you (falettin met be mice elf again)


1305. Paco de Lucia – Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio (Rodrigo)
1306. Fred Piek & Walter Kuipers – Kaap’ren varen


1307. Bloc Party – Banquet
1308. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht kaputt was euch kaputt macht


1309. NEU! – Für immer
1310. Ella Fitzgerald – Let’s call the whole thing off


1311. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people
1312. Junior Murvin – Police and thieves


1313. Junior Byles – A place called Africa
1314. Duke Ellington – On the air


1315. Tom Waits – Sins of my father
1316. Brainbox – Down man


1317. Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire
1318. Balfa Brothers – Parlez nous à boire


1319. Beach House – Drunk in L.A.
1320. Bran Van 3000 – Drinking in L.A.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Onbekend – eBay, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25886138

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.