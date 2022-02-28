Maak kapot wat jou kapot maakt. Alternatieve 1301-1320

1301. Jeroen van Merwijk – Het leven is kut
1302. Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Marie Knight – Didn’t it rain
1303. Sly & the Family Stone – Family Affair
1304. Sly & the Family Stone – Thank you (falettin met be mice elf again)
1305. Paco de Lucia – Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio (Rodrigo)
1306. Fred Piek & Walter Kuipers – Kaap’ren varen
1307. Bloc Party – Banquet
1308. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht kaputt was euch kaputt macht
1309. NEU! – Für immer
1310. Ella Fitzgerald – Let’s call the whole thing off
1311. Sly & the Family Stone – Everyday people
1312. Junior Murvin – Police and thieves
1313. Junior Byles – A place called Africa
1314. Duke Ellington – On the air
1315. Tom Waits – Sins of my father
1316. Brainbox – Down man
1317. Ink Spots – I don’t want to set the world on fire
1318. Balfa Brothers – Parlez nous à boire
1319. Beach House – Drunk in L.A.
1320. Bran Van 3000 – Drinking in L.A.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Onbekend – eBay, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25886138