De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 6: Lovin’ Spoonful – Hums. Net als nr.5 wel hoog uit de lijst van mijn lp’s aller tijden. Ik kies Coconut Grove, totdat ik het in de zoekmachine stopte wist ik niet dat het een wijk met strand in Miami, Florida is. Weer een illusie…

It’s really true how nothin’ matters.

No mad, mad world and no mad hatters.

No one’s pitchin’ cause there ain’t no batters

In Coconut Grove.

Don’t bar the door

There’s no one comin’.

The ocean’s roar will dull the drummin’

of any city thoughts or city ways.

The ocean breezes cool my mind,

The salty days are hers and mine

Just to do what we wanna.

Tonight we’ll find a dune that’s ours

And softly we will see the stars

Until sun up.

It’s really true how nothin’ matters.

No mad, mad world and no mad hatters.

No one’s pitchin’ cause there ain’t no batters

In Coconut Grove.



1966