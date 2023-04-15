Lovesong du jour: Candy Says

Lou Reed’s melancholieke ode aan Candy Darling, een transgender icoon en filmster uit de stal van Andy Warhol. Het is één van Reed’s mooiste en tederste songs.

Darling voelde zich een vrouw, die toevallig geboren was in een mannenlichaam. In haar boek My Face For The World To See gaat ze uitgebreid in op de daarmee gepaard gaande frustraties, eenzaamheid en – bij vlagen – wanhoop.

In 1974 overleed Candy Darling op 29-jarige leeftijd aan de gevolgen van lymfeklierkanker. Op haar sterfbed verklaarde Darling dat ze de wil tot leven al een tijdje kwijt was: “Unfortunately before my death I had no desire left for life … I am just so bored by everything. You might say bored to death. Did you know I couldn’t last. I always knew it. I wish I could meet you all again”.

Candy Says wordt niet gezongen door Lou Reed, maar door basgitarist Doug Yule. Reed raakte tijdens de opnames voor het album zijn stem kwijt.

Candy says (Candy says)

I’ve come to hate my body

And all that it requires in this world

Candy says (Candy says)

I’d like to know completely

What others so discretely talk about

I’m gonna watch the blue birds fly

Over my shoulder

I’m gonna watch them pass me by

Maybe when I’m older

What do you think I’d see

If I could walk away from me

Candy says (Candy says)

I hate the quiet places

That cause the smallest taste of what will be

Candy says (Candy says)

I hate the big decisions

That cause endless revisions in my mind

I’m gonna watch the blue birds fly

Over my shoulder

I’m gonna watch them pass me by

Maybe when I’m older

What do you think I’d see

If I could walk away from me

