Lovesong du jour: Apple Blossom

The White Stripes met een tekst die Randy Newman had kunnen schrijven. De protagonist lijkt een huilende vrouw te willen troosten, maar al snel bekruipt je het gevoel dat hij oneerbare bijbedoelingen heeft.

Noot: collega Laurent twijfelt geen seconde. Niks “gevoel”. Dit is een regelrechte klootzak die misbruik maakt van een kwetsbare vrouw. Punt.

Hey, little apple blossom

What seems to be the problem?

All the ones you tell your troubles to

They don’t really care for you

Come and tell me what you’re thinking

‘Cause just when the boat is sinking

A little light is blinking

And I will come and rescue you

Lots of girls walk around in tears

But that’s not for you

You’ve been looking all around for years

For someone to tell your troubles to

Come and sit with me and talk awhile

Let me see your pretty little smile

Put your troubles in a little pile

And I will sort ‘em out for you

Lots of girls walk around in tears

But that’s not for you

You’ve been looking all around for years

For someone to tell your troubles to

Come and sit with me and talk awhile

Let me see your pretty little smile

Put your troubles in a little pile

And I will sort them out for you

I’ll fall in love with you

I think I’ll marry you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Fabio Venni from London, UK; modified by anetode – White Stripes, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2563236