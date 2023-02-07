Lovesong du jour: Annabelle Lee

Annabelle Lee is het laatste gedicht dat Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) tijdens zijn leven voltooide. Poe wijdde diverse verhalen en gedichten aan de dood van mooie vrouwen, volgens hem “het meest poëtische onderwerp ter wereld”. Tegenwoordig zou ongetwijfeld geprobeerd worden Poe te cancelen, maar in 1849 keek men niet zo nauw.
De liefde van de man voor zijn dode geliefde heeft – zoals altijd bij Poe – wel wat perverse trekjes: wie slaapt er nou naast het graf van zijn of haar verloren geliefde? Mogelijk is dit obsessieve gedrag terug te voeren op de vroege dood van Poe’s eigen vrouw (en volle nicht), Virginia Eliza Clemm. Poe en Virginia trouwden toen Poe 27 was en zij 13, ook destijds ongebruikelijk. Of het huwelijk ooit ‘geconsumeerd’ is, is onzeker. Een aantal passages in het werk van Poe lijken er op te duiden dat Virginia nog maagd was toen ze overleed (There lived a maiden you may know/By the name of Annabelle Lee). Haar dood op 24-jarige leeftijd aan tuberculose stortte Poe in een diepe depressie die hij nooit helemaal overwon. Hij begon zwaar te drinken en zat volgens vrienden ’s nachts uren bij haar graf te huilen. Op 7 oktober 1849 overleed Poe onder nooit opgehelderde omstandigheden.
Many a year ago
In a kingdom by the sea
There lived a maiden you may know
By the name of Annabelle Lee
No other thought did trouble her mind
But to love and be loved by me
We were children both
In this kingdom by the sea
But we loved with a love that was more than love
I and my Annabelle Lee
With a love that the winged angels high
Coveted her and me
This was the reason long ago
In this kingdom by the sea
A wind blew from a stormy cloud
That took my Annabelle Lee
Then her wicked brothers came
To steal her away from me
They shut her up in a tomb below
This kingdom by the sea
But no maiden’s grave could sever my soul
From the love she bore for me
For the moon don’t beam without a dream
Of my darling Annabelle Lee
For many years I’ve wandered
Through this kingdom by the sea
I’ve laid myself beside the bones
Of my beautiful Annabelle Lee
I’ll make my bed near the rising tide
In her tomb by the sounding sea
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Virginia Poe, as painted after her death – By anonymous – eapoe.org, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2829735