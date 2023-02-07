Lovesong du jour: Annabelle Lee

Annabelle Lee is het laatste gedicht dat Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) tijdens zijn leven voltooide. Poe wijdde diverse verhalen en gedichten aan de dood van mooie vrouwen, volgens hem “het meest poëtische onderwerp ter wereld”. Tegenwoordig zou ongetwijfeld geprobeerd worden Poe te cancelen, maar in 1849 keek men niet zo nauw.

De liefde van de man voor zijn dode geliefde heeft – zoals altijd bij Poe – wel wat perverse trekjes: wie slaapt er nou naast het graf van zijn of haar verloren geliefde? Mogelijk is dit obsessieve gedrag terug te voeren op de vroege dood van Poe’s eigen vrouw (en volle nicht), Virginia Eliza Clemm. Poe en Virginia trouwden toen Poe 27 was en zij 13, ook destijds ongebruikelijk. Of het huwelijk ooit ‘geconsumeerd’ is, is onzeker. Een aantal passages in het werk van Poe lijken er op te duiden dat Virginia nog maagd was toen ze overleed (There lived a maiden you may know/By the name of Annabelle Lee). Haar dood op 24-jarige leeftijd aan tuberculose stortte Poe in een diepe depressie die hij nooit helemaal overwon. Hij begon zwaar te drinken en zat volgens vrienden ’s nachts uren bij haar graf te huilen. Op 7 oktober 1849 overleed Poe onder nooit opgehelderde omstandigheden.

Many a year ago

In a kingdom by the sea

There lived a maiden you may know

By the name of Annabelle Lee

No other thought did trouble her mind

But to love and be loved by me

We were children both

In this kingdom by the sea

But we loved with a love that was more than love

I and my Annabelle Lee

With a love that the winged angels high

Coveted her and me

This was the reason long ago

In this kingdom by the sea

A wind blew from a stormy cloud

That took my Annabelle Lee

Then her wicked brothers came

To steal her away from me

They shut her up in a tomb below

This kingdom by the sea

But no maiden’s grave could sever my soul

From the love she bore for me

For the moon don’t beam without a dream

Of my darling Annabelle Lee

For many years I’ve wandered

Through this kingdom by the sea

I’ve laid myself beside the bones

Of my beautiful Annabelle Lee

I’ll make my bed near the rising tide

In her tomb by the sounding sea

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Virginia Poe, as painted after her death – By anonymous – eapoe.org, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2829735