Louisiana 1927

Het nieuws is dat Bob Dylan dit lied van Randy Newman op zijn repertoire heeft genomen voor zijn Europese tour van nu. Bijna honderd jaar geleden…

What has happened down here is the winds have changed

Clouds roll in from the north and it started to rain

Rained real hard and it rained for a real long time

Six feet of water in the streets of Evangeline

The river rose all day

The river rose all night

Some people got lost in the flood

Some people got away alright

The river have busted through clear down to Plaquemines

Six feet of water in the streets of Evangeline

Louisiana, Louisiana

They’re tyrin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

Louisiana, Louisiana

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

President Coolidge came down in a railroad train

With a little fat man with a note-pad in his hand

The President say, “Little fat man isn’t it a shame what the river has done

To this poor crackers land.”

Louisiana, Louisiana

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

Louisiana, Louisiana

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

They’re tryin’ to wash us away

En zowaar een opname van Bob Dylan:



17 oktober

– By Unknown author or not provided – U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17160836