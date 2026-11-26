Een bluesklassieker die in 1941 voor het eerst op de plaat werd gezet door Big Joe Williams. De ‘definitieve’ en veruit meest bekende versie is natuurlijk die van John Lee Hooker. Tekstueel zijn er nogal wat verschillen tussen beide versies. Williams beklaagt zich erover dat hij aan de dijk is gezet door zijn vrouw/vriendin en druipt met tranen in de ogen af naar Memphis, terwijl Hooker laat weten dat er maar eentje de baas is en dat is niet de vrouw. Alle rivalen kunnen volgens Hooker maar beter opdonderen, als ze weten wat goed voor hen is.

Latere covers (o.a. van The Doors) zijn gebaseerd op Hooker’s versie van de song. William’s versie is veel minder bekend, maar heeft mijn voorkeur. De tekst van Hooker’s versie vind je hier.

Yeah, I’m a crawling king snake, woman

I’m gon’ hang all ‘round your door

Yeah, I’m a crawling king snake, baby

I’m gon’ hang ‘round your door

You ain’t had the nerve to tell me

You, well, well, she didn’t want me no more

You couldn’t see me, baby, passing by

I’m gon’ be your crawling king snake ’til the day I die

Wanna be your crawling king snake

Hanging’ all round your door

Yeah, had the nerve to tell me

You, well, well, you didn’t want poor Joe Wiliams no more

You couldn’t see me, baby, when I was walking by

Might be your crawling king snake

Mama, if I have to die

Gonna be your crawling king snake

Hangin’ all round your door

Yeah, had the nerve to tell me

You, well, well, that you didn’t want me no more

I’m going back to Memphis

If I have to walk

I ain’t got nobody in Chicago

Talk that, oh baby, talk

I’m gonna be your crawling king snake

Hangin’ all round your door

You ain’t had the nerve to tell me

You, well, well, you didn’t want me no more

I’m goin’ back to St. Louis

I’m gonna sit right down

I gonna throw my poison on every pretty woman in town

Gonna be your crawling king snake

Hangin’ all round your door

Play for me awhile, boys

Didn’t have the nerve to tell me

Whoo, blue, that woman didn’t want me no more

Play it to my baby, boys

Ease on up

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eatonland – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Redirect/page/139094642