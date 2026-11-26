Een bluesklassieker die in 1941 voor het eerst op de plaat werd gezet door Big Joe Williams. De ‘definitieve’ en veruit meest bekende versie is natuurlijk die van John Lee Hooker. Tekstueel zijn er nogal wat verschillen tussen beide versies. Williams beklaagt zich erover dat hij aan de dijk is gezet door zijn vrouw/vriendin en druipt met tranen in de ogen af naar Memphis, terwijl Hooker laat weten dat er maar eentje de baas is en dat is niet de vrouw. Alle rivalen kunnen volgens Hooker maar beter opdonderen, als ze weten wat goed voor hen is.
Latere covers (o.a. van The Doors) zijn gebaseerd op Hooker’s versie van de song. William’s versie is veel minder bekend, maar heeft mijn voorkeur. De tekst van Hooker’s versie vind je hier.
Yeah, I’m a crawling king snake, woman
I’m gon’ hang all ‘round your door
Yeah, I’m a crawling king snake, baby
I’m gon’ hang ‘round your door
You ain’t had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, she didn’t want me no more
I’m gon’ hang all ‘round your door
Yeah, I’m a crawling king snake, baby
I’m gon’ hang ‘round your door
You ain’t had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, she didn’t want me no more
You couldn’t see me, baby, passing by
I’m gon’ be your crawling king snake ’til the day I die
I’m gon’ be your crawling king snake ’til the day I die
Wanna be your crawling king snake
Hanging’ all round your door
Yeah, had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, you didn’t want poor Joe Wiliams no more
Hanging’ all round your door
Yeah, had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, you didn’t want poor Joe Wiliams no more
You couldn’t see me, baby, when I was walking by
Might be your crawling king snake
Mama, if I have to die
Might be your crawling king snake
Mama, if I have to die
Gonna be your crawling king snake
Hangin’ all round your door
Yeah, had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, that you didn’t want me no more
Hangin’ all round your door
Yeah, had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, that you didn’t want me no more
I’m going back to Memphis
If I have to walk
I ain’t got nobody in Chicago
Talk that, oh baby, talk
If I have to walk
I ain’t got nobody in Chicago
Talk that, oh baby, talk
I’m gonna be your crawling king snake
Hangin’ all round your door
You ain’t had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, you didn’t want me no more
Hangin’ all round your door
You ain’t had the nerve to tell me
You, well, well, you didn’t want me no more
I’m goin’ back to St. Louis
I’m gonna sit right down
I gonna throw my poison on every pretty woman in town
I’m gonna sit right down
I gonna throw my poison on every pretty woman in town
Gonna be your crawling king snake
Hangin’ all round your door
Play for me awhile, boys
Didn’t have the nerve to tell me
Whoo, blue, that woman didn’t want me no more
Hangin’ all round your door
Play for me awhile, boys
Didn’t have the nerve to tell me
Whoo, blue, that woman didn’t want me no more
Play it to my baby, boys
Ease on up
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eatonland – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Redirect/page/139094642