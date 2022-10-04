Loretta Lynn, countrypuriste tot het einde

Loretta Lynn overleden. Een echte honky tonk-zangeres, zoals ze zelf liet weten via haar debuutsingle.

Geen grote staalkaart, een toepasselijk nummer:



Everybody wants to go to heaven, 1965

Voor het nummer van Petula Clark, in Nederland weer heel anders gedaan door Gonnie Baars, is naar de beginregels geluisterd…

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Once upon a time there lived a man

And his name was Hezekiah

He walked with God both day and night

But he didn’t wanna die

He cried, “Oh Lord, please let me live

Death is close, I know”

God smiled down on Hezekiah

And gave him fifteen years to go

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Lord, I wanna go to Heaven

But I don’t wanna die

So I long for the day when I’ll have new birth

Still I love livin’ here on Earth

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

When Jesus walked here on this Earth

He knew his father’s plan

He knew that he must give his life

To save the soul of man

When Judas had betrayed him

Her father heard him cry

He was brave until his death

But he didn’t wanna die

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Lord, I wanna go to Heaven

But I don’t wanna die

So I long for the day when I’ll have new birth

Still I love livin’ here on Earth

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Everybody wants to go to Heaven

But nobody wants to die

Tip van Pyt:



Portland, Oregon, 2004.

Waarmee in ieder geval nogmaals bewezen werd dat zij niet past bij de zich conservatief noemende huidige country-scene

Well Portland Oregon and sloe gin fizz

If that ain’t love then tell me what is

Well I lost my heart it didn’t take no time

But that ain’t all. I lost my mind in Oregon

In a booth in the corner with the lights down low

I was movin’ in fast she was takin’ it slow

Well I looked at him and caught him lookin’ at me

I knew right then we were playin’ free in Oregon

Next day we knew last night got drunk

But we loved enough for the both of us

In the morning when the night had sobered up

It was much too late for the both of us in Oregon

Well sloe gin fizz works might fast

When you drink it by the pitcher and not by the glass

Hey bartender before you close

Pour us one more drink and a pitcher to go

And a pitcher to go… (al fine)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gene Pugh – https://www.flickr.com/photos/gtpugh/5042667886/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25143804