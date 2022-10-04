Loretta Lynn, countrypuriste tot het einde

Loretta Lynn overleden. Een echte honky tonk-zangeres, zoals ze zelf liet weten via haar debuutsingle.
Geen grote staalkaart, een toepasselijk nummer:
Everybody wants to go to heaven, 1965
Voor het nummer van Petula Clark, in Nederland weer heel anders gedaan door Gonnie Baars, is naar de beginregels geluisterd…
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Once upon a time there lived a man
And his name was Hezekiah
He walked with God both day and night
But he didn’t wanna die
He cried, “Oh Lord, please let me live
Death is close, I know”
God smiled down on Hezekiah
And gave him fifteen years to go
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Lord, I wanna go to Heaven
But I don’t wanna die
So I long for the day when I’ll have new birth
Still I love livin’ here on Earth
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
When Jesus walked here on this Earth
He knew his father’s plan
He knew that he must give his life
To save the soul of man
When Judas had betrayed him
Her father heard him cry
He was brave until his death
But he didn’t wanna die
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Lord, I wanna go to Heaven
But I don’t wanna die
So I long for the day when I’ll have new birth
Still I love livin’ here on Earth
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Everybody wants to go to Heaven
But nobody wants to die
Tip van Pyt:
Portland, Oregon, 2004.
Waarmee in ieder geval nogmaals bewezen werd dat zij niet past bij de zich conservatief noemende huidige country-scene
Well Portland Oregon and sloe gin fizz
If that ain’t love then tell me what is
Well I lost my heart it didn’t take no time
But that ain’t all. I lost my mind in Oregon
In a booth in the corner with the lights down low
I was movin’ in fast she was takin’ it slow
Well I looked at him and caught him lookin’ at me
I knew right then we were playin’ free in Oregon
Next day we knew last night got drunk
But we loved enough for the both of us
In the morning when the night had sobered up
It was much too late for the both of us in Oregon
Well sloe gin fizz works might fast
When you drink it by the pitcher and not by the glass
Hey bartender before you close
Pour us one more drink and a pitcher to go
And a pitcher to go… (al fine)
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gene Pugh – https://www.flickr.com/photos/gtpugh/5042667886/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25143804