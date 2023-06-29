Loop niet in zeven sloten tegelijk

Er was gemor over het optreden van Cat Stevens op Glastonbury. Ja, hij heeft vreselijke dingen gezegd, net als Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ian Brown en niet te vergeten en misschien bovenal Morrissey. Behalve Eric Clapton van na-de-uitval ben ik toch niet geneigd ze op een zwarte lijst te zetten. Trouwens, Stevens zegt dat het gewraakte citaat over Rushdie buiten context is geciteerd. Het zal wel.
Maar enfin, van een vroeg nummer van Stevens hierbij een single-uitvoering.
Well, if you’re feelin’ low, take it slow
Baby, get your head screwed on
I know he’s left, but don’t be depressed
Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through
Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
You know you’re nice, you’re sugar and spice
And I know what you’re going through
But if you’re hot hot, and even if you’re not
Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through
Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
You were so neat, ever so sweet
And overnight you’ve seemed to change
Since you kissed your psychiatrist
Baby, you’ve never been the same
Well, if you’re feelin’ low, take it slow
Baby, get your head screwed on
I know he’s left, but don’t be depressed
Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through
Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, you’ll be out of your mind
Baby, get your head screwed on, Double Feature, 1967
