Loop niet in zeven sloten tegelijk

Er was gemor over het optreden van Cat Stevens op Glastonbury. Ja, hij heeft vreselijke dingen gezegd, net als Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ian Brown en niet te vergeten en misschien bovenal Morrissey. Behalve Eric Clapton van na-de-uitval ben ik toch niet geneigd ze op een zwarte lijst te zetten. Trouwens, Stevens zegt dat het gewraakte citaat over Rushdie buiten context is geciteerd. Het zal wel.

Maar enfin, van een vroeg nummer van Stevens hierbij een single-uitvoering.

Well, if you’re feelin’ low, take it slow

Baby, get your head screwed on

I know he’s left, but don’t be depressed

Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through

Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind

You know you’re nice, you’re sugar and spice

And I know what you’re going through

But if you’re hot hot, and even if you’re not

Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through

Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind

You were so neat, ever so sweet

And overnight you’ve seemed to change

Since you kissed your psychiatrist

Baby, you’ve never been the same

Well, if you’re feelin’ low, take it slow

Baby, get your head screwed on

I know he’s left, but don’t be depressed

Baby, let your favourite daddy see you through

Oh, baby you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind

Baby, you’ll be out of your mind



Baby, get your head screwed on, Double Feature, 1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By A&M Records – Billboard, page 35, 22 April 1972, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27093460