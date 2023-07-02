Liefdesverdrietklassieker: Excuse me

Als we toch aan de verdrietige blue eyed soul zitten, hier is Kiki Dee, die niet op Glastonbury was bij Elton John. Het is niet het origineel, het is gewoon DE versie.

Excuse me

But would you repeat that phrase

I could have sworn I heard you say

You don’t care anymore

Excuse me

But I can’t believe my ears

You mean after all these years

You just don’t care anymore

You can’t mean it

Look at me and say that we’re really through

Now I see it when you look at me that way

And suddenly I know it’s true

Excuse me

I can’t seem to find the door

And my feet don’t feel the floor

And my legs are numb and weak

And my throat ’s too dry to speak

But my heart wants so to scream

For this nightmare is not a drеam

You don’t care anymore

You don’t care anymorе

You don’t care anymore

You just don’t care anymore



Excuse me, 1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By MCA Records – Billboard, page 49, 7 September 1974, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27120584