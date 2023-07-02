Liefdesverdrietklassieker: Excuse me

Als we toch aan de verdrietige blue eyed soul zitten, hier is Kiki Dee, die niet op Glastonbury was bij Elton John. Het is niet het origineel, het is gewoon DE versie.
Excuse me
But would you repeat that phrase
I could have sworn I heard you say
You don’t care anymore
Excuse me
But I can’t believe my ears
You mean after all these years
You just don’t care anymore
You can’t mean it
Look at me and say that we’re really through
Now I see it when you look at me that way
And suddenly I know it’s true
Excuse me
I can’t seem to find the door
And my feet don’t feel the floor
And my legs are numb and weak
And my throat ’s too dry to speak
But my heart wants so to scream
For this nightmare is not a drеam
You don’t care anymore
You don’t care anymorе
You don’t care anymore
You just don’t care anymore
Excuse me, 1967
