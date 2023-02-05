Liefdeslied du jour: Distant Drums

Prachtige, sentimentele (niks mis mee!) song over een jonge man die wordt opgeroepen om ergens in de vreemde ten strijde te trekken. Hij smeekt zijn vriendin nog vóór zijn vertrek met hem te trouwen, want een terugkeer is natuurlijk allesbehalve gegarandeerd. Distant Drums is het bekendst geworden in de versie van Jim Reeves, die er in 1966 postuum een monsterhit mee scoorde. De ironie wil dat platenmaatschappij RCA oorspronkelijk weigerde de song uit te brengen omdat de geluidskwaliteit niet al te best was. In ’66 werd de mastertape opgeschoond en de single alsnog op de markt gebracht. Het leverde Gentleman Jim postuum zijn grootste hit op.

Voor de volledigheid ook de fraaie versie van Roy Orbison uit 1963. Vreemd genoeg alleen een hit in Australië.

I hear the sound of distant drums

Far away, far away

And if they call for me to come

Then I must go and you must stay

So Mary marry me, let’s not wait

Let’s share all the time we can before it’s too late

Love me now for now is all the time there may be

If you love me Mary, Mary marry me

I hear the sound of bugles blow

Far away, far away

And if they call, then I must go

Across the sea, so wild and grey.

So Mary marry me, let’s not wait

For the distant drums might change our wedding date

And love me now, for now is all the time there may be

If you love me Mary, Mary marry me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By RCA Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22537461