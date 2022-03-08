Liefdesdrama du jour: The Grand Tour

Een van George Jones’ mooiste en meest persoonlijke songs. Toen Jones The Grand Tour in 1974 op de plaat zette, stond zijn kortstondige huwelijk met Tammy “Stand by your man” Wynette op springen. De verantwoordelijkheid daarvoor lag voor een belangrijk deel bij Jones, die er niet in slaagde zijn alcohol- en cocaïneconsumptie onder controle te krijgen.

Een jaar later ging het stel definitief uit elkaar, iets waar Jones aanmerkelijk meer onder leed dan Wynette. Tammy dook tussen de lakens met George Richey, de co-auteur van The Grand Tour(!), terwijl Jones’ toch al niet kinderachtige alcoholconsumptie nu helemaal gierend uit de klauw liep.

Eind jaren ’70 woog George nog maar 50 kilo omdat hij er niet in slaagde eten binnen te houden, had hij diverse maagperforaties, was hij bankroet en sliep hij in zijn auto. Gelukkig kreeg de misschien wel beste countryzanger sinds Hank Williams begin jaren ’80 de zaken weer redelijk onder controle, mede dankzij zijn nieuwe vriendin Nancy Sepulvada, die hem zover kreeg dat hij de alcohol grotendeels afzwoer. Uiteindelijk bleek de schade die decennia alcoholmisbruik had aangericht niet meer te herstellen. Tot overmaat van ramp gaven ook Jones’ longen – aangetast door 50 jaar kettingroken – de strijd op. Op 26 april 2013 overleed George Jones in een ziekenhuis in Nashville aan wat officieel “hypoxic respiratory failure” werd genoemd.

Step right up, come on in

If you’d like to take the grand tour

Of a lonely house that once was home sweet home

I have nothing here to sell you,

Just some things that I will tell you

Some things I know will chill you to the bone.

Over there, sits the chair

Where she’d bring the paper to me

And sit down on my knee

And whisper oh, I love you

But now she’s gone forever

And this old house will never

Be the same without the love

That we once knew.

Straight ahead, that’s the bed

Where we’d lay in love together

And Lord knows we had a good thing going here

See her picture on the table

Don’t it look like she’d be able

Just to touch me and say good morning dear.

There’s her rings, all her things

And her clothes are in the closet

Like she left them

When she tore my world apart.

As you leave you’ll see the nursery,

Oh, she left me without mercy

Taking nothing but

Our baby and my heart.

Step right up, come on in…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27420313