Liefde voor een vlinder

Op het randje van de psychedelica, een single van Unit 4+2 uit 1967
Green fields where we used to wander
Purple valleys, near my home
We would play there, beneath the sky
And then I kissed you, butterfly
Young girl, you came restless
And you left me here to cry
My big tears, in red pastures
For I loved you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
I dream about you, lonely without you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly
Green fields whеre we used to wandеr
Purple valleys, near my home
We would play there beneath the sky
And I kissed you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
I dream bout you, lonely without you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly
Butterfly…
Green fields where we used to wander
Butterfly
– Uitgelichte afbeelding van Unit 4+2-lid Russ Ballard later van Argent… By kitmasterbloke – Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow headlining the Stone Free 2017 Festival at the O2, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91520339