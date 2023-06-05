Liefde voor een vlinder

Op het randje van de psychedelica, een single van Unit 4+2 uit 1967

Green fields where we used to wander

Purple valleys, near my home

We would play there, beneath the sky

And then I kissed you, butterfly

Young girl, you came restless

And you left me here to cry

My big tears, in red pastures

For I loved you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah

I dream about you, lonely without you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah

Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly

Green fields whеre we used to wandеr

Purple valleys, near my home

We would play there beneath the sky

And I kissed you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah

I dream bout you, lonely without you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah

Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly

Butterfly…

Green fields where we used to wander



Butterfly

– Uitgelichte afbeelding van Unit 4+2-lid Russ Ballard later van Argent… By kitmasterbloke – Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow headlining the Stone Free 2017 Festival at the O2, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91520339