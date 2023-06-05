Liefde voor een vlinder

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Op het randje van de psychedelica, een single van Unit 4+2 uit 1967

Green fields where we used to wander
Purple valleys, near my home
We would play there, beneath the sky
And then I kissed you, butterfly

Young girl, you came restless
And you left me here to cry
My big tears, in red pastures
For I loved you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah
I dream about you, lonely without you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly

Green fields whеre we used to wandеr
Purple valleys, near my home
We would play there beneath the sky
And I kissed you, butterfly

Butterfly, yeah
I dream bout you, lonely without you, butterfly
Butterfly, yeah
Each night I’m sleeping, your face goes creeping, butterfly
Butterfly…

Green fields where we used to wander


Butterfly

– Uitgelichte afbeelding van Unit 4+2-lid Russ Ballard later van Argent… By kitmasterbloke – Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow headlining the Stone Free 2017 Festival at the O2, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91520339

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)