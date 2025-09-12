Liefde in Boston

Op de tour langs steden in de VS ben ik in Boston beland. Allereerst schiet mij Dirty water van The Standells te binnen, maar die hebben we tien jaar geleden al gehad. Dit klinkt naar vroeg werk van The Byrds, maar het is uitgebracht in 1969.

Spoke to my girl on the phone today

She said she wished I’d come there right away

In Boston, Massachusetts where she lives

Got to get there for the love she gives

Catch a plane and soon I will be gone

And I’ll be in her arms before too long

In Boston, Massachusetts she’ll be there

And we’ll be together everywhere

You see I’m leaving ‘cause I’m sad

Got a girl and I wanna see her bad

You see I’m not leaving ‘cause of you

I just can’t stand to sit here feeling blue

I can’t go on when I don’t like this town

I feel so bad not having her around

In Boston, Massachusetts where she lives

Got to get there for the love she gives

Love she gives

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. – KRLA Beat page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92369122