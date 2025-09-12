Liefde in Boston

Op de tour langs steden in de VS ben ik in Boston beland. Allereerst schiet mij Dirty water van The Standells te binnen, maar die hebben we tien jaar geleden al gehad. Dit klinkt naar vroeg werk van The Byrds, maar het is uitgebracht in 1969.
Spoke to my girl on the phone today
She said she wished I’d come there right away
In Boston, Massachusetts where she lives
Got to get there for the love she gives
Catch a plane and soon I will be gone
And I’ll be in her arms before too long
In Boston, Massachusetts she’ll be there
And we’ll be together everywhere
You see I’m leaving ‘cause I’m sad
Got a girl and I wanna see her bad
You see I’m not leaving ‘cause of you
I just can’t stand to sit here feeling blue
I can’t go on when I don’t like this town
I feel so bad not having her around
In Boston, Massachusetts where she lives
Got to get there for the love she gives
Love she gives
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By KRLA Beat/Beat Publications, Inc. – KRLA Beat page 21, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92369122