Leider protesten in Gaza vermoord door Hamas

Pyt van der Galiën

Hamas heeft Odai Naser Saadi, één van de leiders van de anti-Hamas protesten in de Gazastrook vermoord. Hij werd ontvoerd, urenlang gefolterd en vervolgens geëxecuteerd. Zijn lichaam werd gedumpt bij de woning van zijn familie.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Photo by Mahmoud Fareed \ WAFA (Q2915969) in contract with a local company (APAimages)‏‏ – Correspondence with Wiki Palestine (Q117834684)‏‏, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138775601

