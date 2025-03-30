Leider protesten in Gaza vermoord door Hamas

Hamas heeft Odai Naser Saadi, één van de leiders van de anti-Hamas protesten in de Gazastrook vermoord. Hij werd ontvoerd, urenlang gefolterd en vervolgens geëxecuteerd. Zijn lichaam werd gedumpt bij de woning van zijn familie.

🚨 BREAKING: Hamas militias have killed 22-year-old Odai Naser Saadi, one of the leaders of the anti-Hamas protest movement in Gaza.

He was kidnapped, tortured for four hours, and then executed. His body was dumped at the doorstep of his family’s home, with a chilling message:… pic.twitter.com/GfeMpmhljX

— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 29, 2025