Leider protesten in Gaza vermoord door Hamas

Hamas heeft Odai Naser Saadi, één van de leiders van de anti-Hamas protesten in de Gazastrook vermoord. Hij werd ontvoerd, urenlang gefolterd en vervolgens geëxecuteerd. Zijn lichaam werd gedumpt bij de woning van zijn familie.
🚨 BREAKING: Hamas militias have killed 22-year-old Odai Naser Saadi, one of the leaders of the anti-Hamas protest movement in Gaza.
He was kidnapped, tortured for four hours, and then executed. His body was dumped at the doorstep of his family’s home, with a chilling message:… pic.twitter.com/GfeMpmhljX
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 29, 2025
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Photo by Mahmoud Fareed \ WAFA (Q2915969) in contract with a local company (APAimages) – Correspondence with Wiki Palestine (Q117834684), Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138775601