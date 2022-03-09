Laat ons niet ziek worden. Alternatieve 1481-1500

1481. Arctic Monkeys – I bet you look good on the dancefloor
1482. Sebadoh – Soul and fire
1483.Patrick Hawes, Conventus, Elin Manahan Thomas – Song of Songs: Love’s promise
1484. Alpha – Sometime later
1485. The La’s – Way out
1486. Mylène Farmer – Je m’ennuie
1487. Primitives – Crash
1488. Lush – De-luxe
1489. Pale Saints – A thousand stars burst open
1490. Judee Sill – The Phoenix
1491. Hues Corporation – Rock the boat
1492. Warren Zevon – Don’t let us get sick
1493. John Hiatt – Master of disaster
1494. Miracles – I second that emotion
1495. Dionne Warwick – You’ll never get to heaven
1496. Archie Shepp – Blasé
1497. Frank Zappa – G-spot tornado
1498. Joe Hinton – Funny how time slips away
1499. Keb’ Mo’ – Soon as I get paid
1500. Heart – Crazy on you