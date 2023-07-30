Laat het carnaval leven

Rotterdam is de proeftuin bij uitstek voor ultrarechts in Nederland, en het is dan ook geen verrassing dat wordt aangstuurd op verbod van het Caribische Carnaval. Het is onzedelijk en er wordt nog bij geschoten ook (of dat er iets mee te maken heeft is de vraag, maar niet voor de onzedelijke zedenmeesters).
Sonny Rollins, 1961
Have to talk to the Governor today
Concerning the Carnival parade
Have to talk to the Governor today
Concerning the carnival parade
In Trinidad people running wild
Governor say no Carnival
A big a riot police and thing
A picket sign and the people start to sing
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
Have no fear if you cut up the New Year
Here come de woman walking up the block
With she bottom going like a clock
Here come de woman walking up the block
With she bottom going like a clock
No carnival the woman said
Oh Lord you better off dead
Show me the way to the governor’s mansion
I’m going to have me a reckon session
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
Have no fear if you cut up the New Year
A little boy can’t be more than nine
Standing on the corner speaking out his mind
A little child can’t be more than nine
Standing on the corner speaking out his mind
He said we must unite
Oh yes stand up for your right
Contact the Governor we want action
I speak before the young generation
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
Have no fear if you cut up the New Year
Believe me people what I say is true
You know Harry wouldn’t lie to you
Believe me people what I say is true
You know Harry wouldn’t lie to you
Man the Governor he went mad
Arresting all of Trinidad
Oh he made a big mistake
Just some things that Trinidad won’t take
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
Have no fear if you cut up the New Year
I tell you friends it’s a part of history
Carnival time is a big necessity
I tell you friends it’s a part of history
Carnival time is a big necessity
Half the world couldn’t sing the songs they sing
‘Bout Carnival and all the joy it brings
Oh Lord it make me glad
Carnival time is back in Trinidad
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
I have no fear if you cut up the New Year
I wouldn’t think you mean if you cut up the Halloween
I don’t care what they say if you cut up the May Day
Tell you friends it’s a big calamity
Carnival time is a big necessity
Tell you friends it’s a big calamity
Carnival time is a big necessity
Half the world couldn’t sing the songs they sing
From carnival and all the joy it brings
Oh lord it make me sad
No more songs coming out of Trinidad
Lord don’t stop the Carnival
Carnival is a Creole bacchanal
I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas
Have no fear if you cut up the New Year
Harry Belafonte, 1971
Dit is naar verluidt de oerversie:
Lord Invader, 1939
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bundesarchiv_Bild_183-1983-1027-417,_Berlin,_Konzert_mit_Harry_Belafonte.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10269123