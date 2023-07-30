Laat het carnaval leven

Rotterdam is de proeftuin bij uitstek voor ultrarechts in Nederland, en het is dan ook geen verrassing dat wordt aangstuurd op verbod van het Caribische Carnaval. Het is onzedelijk en er wordt nog bij geschoten ook (of dat er iets mee te maken heeft is de vraag, maar niet voor de onzedelijke zedenmeesters).

Don’t stop the carnival, morgen een tweede deel.



Sonny Rollins, 1961

Een expliciete versie:

Have to talk to the Governor today

Concerning the Carnival parade

Have to talk to the Governor today

Concerning the carnival parade

In Trinidad people running wild

Governor say no Carnival

A big a riot police and thing

A picket sign and the people start to sing

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

Have no fear if you cut up the New Year

Here come de woman walking up the block

With she bottom going like a clock

Here come de woman walking up the block

With she bottom going like a clock

No carnival the woman said

Oh Lord you better off dead

Show me the way to the governor’s mansion

I’m going to have me a reckon session

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

Have no fear if you cut up the New Year

You might also like

Day-O (Banana Boat Song)

Harry Belafonte

​​​vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault] Taylor Swift

A little boy can’t be more than nine

Standing on the corner speaking out his mind

A little child can’t be more than nine

Standing on the corner speaking out his mind

He said we must unite

Oh yes stand up for your right

Contact the Governor we want action

I speak before the young generation

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

Have no fear if you cut up the New Year

Believe me people what I say is true

You know Harry wouldn’t lie to you

Believe me people what I say is true

You know Harry wouldn’t lie to you

Man the Governor he went mad

Arresting all of Trinidad

Oh he made a big mistake

Just some things that Trinidad won’t take

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

Have no fear if you cut up the New Year

I tell you friends it’s a part of history

Carnival time is a big necessity

I tell you friends it’s a part of history

Carnival time is a big necessity

Half the world couldn’t sing the songs they sing

‘Bout Carnival and all the joy it brings

Oh Lord it make me glad

Carnival time is back in Trinidad

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

I have no fear if you cut up the New Year

I wouldn’t think you mean if you cut up the Halloween

I don’t care what they say if you cut up the May Day

Tell you friends it’s a big calamity

Carnival time is a big necessity

Tell you friends it’s a big calamity

Carnival time is a big necessity

Half the world couldn’t sing the songs they sing

From carnival and all the joy it brings

Oh lord it make me sad

No more songs coming out of Trinidad

Lord don’t stop the Carnival

Carnival is a Creole bacchanal

I would make no fuzz if you cut up the Christmas

Have no fear if you cut up the New Year



Harry Belafonte, 1971

Dit is naar verluidt de oerversie:



Lord Invader, 1939

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bundesarchiv_Bild_183-1983-1027-417,_Berlin,_Konzert_mit_Harry_Belafonte.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10269123