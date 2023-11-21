Kinderen willen een verlosser, ik wil gekozen worden

1972 was verkiezingsjaar in de VS maar ook weer in Nederland na het ineenzijgen van het kabinet-Biesheuvel. Het beste nummer van Alice Cooper naar mijn onbescheiden mening. Ik heb de intro nog als jingle gebruikt bij programma’s ter viering van de eerste vrije verkiezingen in Oost-Europa, 1990, op Radio 100.
I’m top prime cut of meat, I’m your choice
I wanna be elected
I’m Yankee doodle dandy in a gold Rolls Royce
I wanna be elected
Kids want a savior, don’t need a fake
I wanna be elected
We’re all gonna rock to the rules that I make
I wanna be elected, elected, elected, selected
I never lied to you, I’ve always been cool
I wanna be elected
I gotta get the vote, and I told you ‘bout school
I wanna be elected, elected, elected
Hallelujah, I wanna be selected
Everyone in the United States of America
We’re gonna win this one, take the country by storm
We’re gonna be elected
You and me together, young and strong
We’re gonna be elected, elected, elected
Respected, selected, call collected
I wanna be elected, elected
And if I am elected
I promise the formation of a new party
A third party, the wild party
I know we have problems
We got problems right here in central city
We have problems on the north, south, east and west
New York City, Saint Louis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles
Detroit, Chicago, everybody has problems
And personally I don’t care
Elected
