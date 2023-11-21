Kinderen willen een verlosser, ik wil gekozen worden

1972 was verkiezingsjaar in de VS maar ook weer in Nederland na het ineenzijgen van het kabinet-Biesheuvel. Het beste nummer van Alice Cooper naar mijn onbescheiden mening. Ik heb de intro nog als jingle gebruikt bij programma’s ter viering van de eerste vrije verkiezingen in Oost-Europa, 1990, op Radio 100.

I’m top prime cut of meat, I’m your choice

I wanna be elected

I’m Yankee doodle dandy in a gold Rolls Royce

I wanna be elected

Kids want a savior, don’t need a fake

I wanna be elected

We’re all gonna rock to the rules that I make

I wanna be elected, elected, elected, selected

I never lied to you, I’ve always been cool

I wanna be elected

I gotta get the vote, and I told you ‘bout school

I wanna be elected, elected, elected

Hallelujah, I wanna be selected

Everyone in the United States of America

We’re gonna win this one, take the country by storm

We’re gonna be elected

You and me together, young and strong

We’re gonna be elected, elected, elected

Respected, selected, call collected

I wanna be elected, elected

And if I am elected

I promise the formation of a new party

A third party, the wild party

I know we have problems

We got problems right here in central city

We have problems on the north, south, east and west

New York City, Saint Louis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles

Detroit, Chicago, everybody has problems

And personally I don’t care



Elected

