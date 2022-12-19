Kerstklassieker du jour: Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis

Een kerstkaart van een prostituee aan een ex waarin ze beweert dat tegenwoordig alles prima gaat. Ze heeft een nieuwe vriend, is gekapt met de drank en de dope en in blijde verwachting van een kind. Halverwege het verhaal begint het masker af te glijden. De vrouw zegt Charlie te missen en met weemoed terug te denken aan haar tijd met hem. Opmerkelijk, want Charlie is allesbehalve een heilige: “I wish I had all the money we used to spend on dope”. In het slotcouplet laat ze het masker helemaal vallen: ze zit achter de tralies en wil geld lenen. Bij veel anderen zou het een cynisch verhaal worden, maar Waits heeft altijd begrip gehad voor de verschoppelingen aan de zelfkant van de maatschappij: “I went back to Omaha to live with my folks/But everyone I used to know was either dead or in prison”.



[Verse 1]

Hey Charlie, I’m pregnant and living on 9th Street

Right above a dirty bookstore off Euclid Avenue

And I stopped takin’ dope, and I quit drinkin’ whiskey

And my old man plays the trombone and works out at the track

[Verse 2]

He says that he loves me even though it’s not his baby

He says that he’ll raise him up like he would his own son

And he gave me a ring that was worn by his mother

And he takes me out dancin’ every Saturday night

[Verse 3]

And hey Charlie, I think about you every time I pass a fillin’ station

On account of all the grease you used to wear in your hair

And I still have that record of Little Anthony and the Imperials

But someone stole my record player–now, how do you like that?

[Verse 4]

Hey Charlie, I almost went crazy after Mario got busted

I went back to Omaha to live with my folks

But everyone I used to know was either dead or in prison

So I came back to Minneapolis, this time I think I’m gonna stay

[Verse 5]

Hey Charlie, I think I’m happy for the first time since my accident

I wish I had all the money we used to spend on dope

I’d buy me a used car lot, and I wouldn’t sell any of ‘em

I’d just drive a different car every day, dependin’ on how I feel

[Verse 6]

Hey Charlie, for chrissakes, if you want to know the truth of it

I don’t have a husband, he don’t play the trombone

I need to borrow money to pay this lawyer, and Charlie, hey

I’ll be eligible for parole come Valentine’s day

