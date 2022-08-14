Kentucky: You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive

Prachtige, maar nogal deprimerende song van Darrell Scott over Harlan County in Kentucky, één van de armste streken van de VS. Scott is afkomstig uit het eveneens in Kentucky gelegen London, maar hij verwerkte een aantal autobiografische gegevens in de song. Opgroeien in Kentucky is geen pretje, zo mag je afleiden uit deze song en de magistrale tv-serie Justified.

Harlan County was in het verleden vaak het toneel van gewelddadige botsingen tussen mijnwerkers en de directie van de koolmijnen. Heel bekend/berucht is de Harlan County War uit de jaren ’30 van de vorige eeuw. Het werk was zwaar, werd slecht betaald en moest onder abominabele omstandigheden worden verricht. Veel mijnwerkers – waaronder de vader van Patty Loveless – eindigden met black lung disease, wat hen het werken onmogelijk maakte.

Met de kolenindustrie in een diepe crisis, is het leven in Harlan er overigens niet beter op geworden. Het banenverlies van de afgelopen decennia leidde tot een hoge werkloosheid, een uittocht van jongeren en een regionale economie die in een permanente depressie verkeert.





In the deep, dark hills of eastern Kentucky

That’s the place where I trace my bloodline

And it’s there I read on a hillside gravestone

“You will never leave Harlan alive”[Verse 2] Well my grandad’s dad walked down Katahrin’s Mountain

And he asked Tillie Helton to be his bride

He said, “Won’t you walk with me out of the mouth of this holler

Or we’ll never leave Harlan alive”

Where the sun comes up about ten in the morning

And the sun goes down about three in the day

[Chorus]And you fill your cup with whatever bitter brew you’re drinkingAnd you spend your life just thinking how to get away [Verse 3] No one ever knew there was coal in them mountains‘Till a man from the northeast arrivedWaving hundred dollar bills, he said “I’ll pay you for your minerals”But he never left Harlan alive [Verse 4] Well Granny, she sold out cheap and they moved out west of PinevilleTo a farm where Big Richland River windsAnd I’ll bet they danced them a jig, and they laughed and sang a new song“Who said we’d never leave Harlan alive?” [Verse 5] But the times, they got hard and tobacco wasn’t sellingAnd old Granddad knew what he’d do to surviveWell he went and dug for Harlan coal and sent the money back to GrannyBut he never left Harlan alive [Chorus] Where the sun comes up about ten in the morningAnd the sun goes down about three in the dayAnd you fill your cup with whatever bitter brew you’re drinkingAnd you spend your life just thinking how to get awayAnd the sun comes up about ten in the morningAnd the sun goes down about three in the dayAnd you fill your cup with whatever bitter brew you’re drinkingSpend your life diggin’ coal from the bottom of your grave [Outro] In the deep, dark hills of eastern KentuckyThat’s the place where I trace my bloodlineAnd it’s there I read on a hillside gravestone“You will never leave Harlan alive”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By MariAdkins – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21011747