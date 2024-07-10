Townes van Zandt was ten tijde van het schrijven van Kathleen verslaafd aan heroïne, wat de tekst van deze gothische en indrukwekkende doodsfantasie ten dele verklaart. Van Zandt leed aan een bipolaire stoornis, met als gevolg ernstige depressieve episodes. Hij was zijn hele leven op zoek naar verlichting van de pijn, maar vond die alleen in alcohol en drugs. In 1997 overleed hij aan een door alcohol- en drugsmisbruik veroorzaakte hartkwaal.
[Verse 1]
It’s plain to see, the sun won’t shine today
But I ain’t in the mood for sunshine anyway
Maybe I’ll go insane, I got to stop the pain
Or maybe I’ll go down to see Kathleen
[Verse 2]
A swallow comes and tells me of her dreams
She says she’d like to know just what they mean
I feel like I could die as I watch her flying by
Ride the north wind down to see Kathleen
[Verse 3]
The stars hang high above the ocean’s roar
The moon has come to lead me to her door
There’s crystal across the sand and the waves, they take my hand
Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen
Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://c-60lownoise.blogspot.com/2008/02/townes-van-zandt-delta-momma-blues-1971.html, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21104446