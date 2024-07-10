Townes van Zandt was ten tijde van het schrijven van Kathleen verslaafd aan heroïne, wat de tekst van deze gothische en indrukwekkende doodsfantasie ten dele verklaart. Van Zandt leed aan een bipolaire stoornis, met als gevolg ernstige depressieve episodes. Hij was zijn hele leven op zoek naar verlichting van de pijn, maar vond die alleen in alcohol en drugs. In 1997 overleed hij aan een door alcohol- en drugsmisbruik veroorzaakte hartkwaal.

[Verse 1]

It’s plain to see, the sun won’t shine today

But I ain’t in the mood for sunshine anyway

Maybe I’ll go insane, I got to stop the pain

Or maybe I’ll go down to see Kathleen

[Verse 2]

A swallow comes and tells me of her dreams

She says she’d like to know just what they mean

I feel like I could die as I watch her flying by

Ride the north wind down to see Kathleen

[Verse 3]

The stars hang high above the ocean’s roar

The moon has come to lead me to her door

There’s crystal across the sand and the waves, they take my hand

Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen

Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://c-60lownoise.blogspot.com/2008/02/townes-van-zandt-delta-momma-blues-1971.html, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21104446