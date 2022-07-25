Kansas: Wichita Lineman

Glen Campbell die Jimmy Webb zingt is een goede voor de rondgang langs de staten: Phoenix, Galveston. Kansas is nog vrij en wat is dit mooi, mensen.

I am a lineman for the county and I drive the main road

Searchin’ in the sun for another overload

I hear you singin’ in the wire, I can hear you through the whine

And the Wichita Lineman is still on the line

I know I need a small vacation but it don’t look like rain

And if it snows that stretch down south won’t ever stand the strain

And I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time

And the Wichita Lineman is still on the line

And I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time

And the Wichita Lineman is still on the line



Glen Campbell. De lp-track is van 1968, als single is het volgens mij van 1969.

Ik beken eerlijk dat ik tot het ogenblik van het maken van deze post in de veronderstelling verkeerde dat het over de chauffeur van een lokale lijndienst ging. Zo leert men altijd bij.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25439869