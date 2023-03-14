Kalmeer, ayatollah!

Arnold J. van der Kluft

In muzikaal opzicht kan ik mij nauwelijks iets onbenulligers voorstellen, maar een iegelijk heeft recht op onbenullige muziek. Jonge vrouwen/meisjes in Iran dansen op een Afrobeatnummer dat ze welhaast via het internet moeten kennen (ik moest het tenslotte ook opzoeken).
Subversief, mensen!

U heeft het niet van mij, hoor…


Calm down, Selena Gomez & Rema

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)