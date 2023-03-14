Kalmeer, ayatollah!

In muzikaal opzicht kan ik mij nauwelijks iets onbenulligers voorstellen, maar een iegelijk heeft recht op onbenullige muziek. Jonge vrouwen/meisjes in Iran dansen op een Afrobeatnummer dat ze welhaast via het internet moeten kennen (ik moest het tenslotte ook opzoeken).

Subversief, mensen!

To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you. ✊🏿🤍🇮🇷 https://t.co/sOCQjZnlpB

— REMA (@heisrema) March 14, 2023