Een uptempo nummer van Gladys Knight and the Pips uit 1966.
Walk in my shoes
This hurt inside is too much for me
Just walk in my shoes
You’ll see I want the love that used to be
Try on my heartache
Go ahead and try it on for size
Just walk in my shoes
Then you’ll see through someone else’s eyes
What you’ve done to me
I fell apart when you walked out
(I just can’t get myself together anymore)
(‘Cause I need, I need the love that we had)
Oh, baby
(We had to fall)
Well, why don’t you walk, walk, walk in my shoes?
(Walk in my shoes)
And you’ll wear a smile that isn’t real
Just walk in my shoes
And you’ll know how broken up I feel
Try out each new day
Wear the cloak of loneliness, I know
Just walk in my shoes
Or do you since you let me go
(Walk in my shoes)
Keep on walking
Walk on
(Walk in my shoes)
Walk on, walk on
Darling, I fell apart
Baby, baby, baby, when you walked out
(I just can’t get myself together anymore)
(‘Cause I need, I need the love that we had)
Whoa oh, baby
(We had to fall)
Well, why don’t you walk, walk, walk in my shoes?
(Walk in my shoes)
And I pray that you’ll remember when
And if the shoe fits
Won’t you say, you want my love again?
(Walk in my shoes)
Keep on walking
Walk on
(Walk in my shoes)
Keep on walking
Whoa oh
Whoa oh
Whoa oh, oh
(Walk in my shoes)
Walking
(Walk in my shoes)
Keep on walking
(Walk in my shoes)
Walk, walk, walk in my shoes
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By United States House of Representatives – Office of Ruben Gallego – https://www.flickr.com/photos/130819359@N02/30556281454, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86447775