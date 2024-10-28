Een uptempo nummer van Gladys Knight and the Pips uit 1966.

Walk in my shoes

This hurt inside is too much for me

Just walk in my shoes

You’ll see I want the love that used to be

Try on my heartache

Go ahead and try it on for size

Just walk in my shoes

Then you’ll see through someone else’s eyes

What you’ve done to me

I fell apart when you walked out

(I just can’t get myself together anymore)

(‘Cause I need, I need the love that we had)

Oh, baby

(We had to fall)

Well, why don’t you walk, walk, walk in my shoes?

(Walk in my shoes)

And you’ll wear a smile that isn’t real

Just walk in my shoes

And you’ll know how broken up I feel

Try out each new day

Wear the cloak of loneliness, I know

Just walk in my shoes

Or do you since you let me go

(Walk in my shoes)

Keep on walking

Walk on

(Walk in my shoes)

Walk on, walk on

Darling, I fell apart

Baby, baby, baby, when you walked out

(I just can’t get myself together anymore)

(‘Cause I need, I need the love that we had)

Whoa oh, baby

(We had to fall)

Well, why don’t you walk, walk, walk in my shoes?

(Walk in my shoes)

And I pray that you’ll remember when

And if the shoe fits

Won’t you say, you want my love again?

(Walk in my shoes)

Keep on walking

Walk on

(Walk in my shoes)

Keep on walking

Whoa oh

Whoa oh

Whoa oh, oh

(Walk in my shoes)

Walking

(Walk in my shoes)

Keep on walking

(Walk in my shoes)

Walk, walk, walk in my shoes

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By United States House of Representatives – Office of Ruben Gallego – https://www.flickr.com/photos/130819359@N02/30556281454, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86447775