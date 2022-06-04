Jumbo is je vriend

Veel teksten van de Bee Gees in de vroege succesjaren hadden een verklarende bijsluiter nodig. Ook dit merkwaardige slaapliedje (heb ik althans altijd gedacht). De broers zelf nu.
Jumbo said to say goodnight
See you in the morning
Please don’t lose your appetite
He knows who is yawning
Tomorrow you can climb a moutain
Sail a sailboat trough a fountain
Jumbo said to say goodnight
He’s a friend of yours
Play no games, he’d say to me
When the light is gone
He is right he says to me
We know who is wrong
So please don’t make no hesitation
There will be no recreation
Jumbo said to say goodnight
He’s a friend of yours
Listen you can chew it
If it’s loud enough you can hear it
‘Cause it’s narrow as a sparrow
And it shoots a bow and arrow
Thro’a top that’s made with
Powder with a gun it’s even louder
And it’s shattering to hear
You mustn’t listen with your ear
But it gets to you
Yes! yes! yes! yes! yes! yes!
Jumbo, 1968
