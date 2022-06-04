Jumbo is je vriend

Veel teksten van de Bee Gees in de vroege succesjaren hadden een verklarende bijsluiter nodig. Ook dit merkwaardige slaapliedje (heb ik althans altijd gedacht). De broers zelf nu.

Jumbo said to say goodnight

See you in the morning

Please don’t lose your appetite

He knows who is yawning

Tomorrow you can climb a moutain

Sail a sailboat trough a fountain

Jumbo said to say goodnight

He’s a friend of yours

Play no games, he’d say to me

When the light is gone

He is right he says to me

We know who is wrong

So please don’t make no hesitation

There will be no recreation

Jumbo said to say goodnight

He’s a friend of yours

Listen you can chew it

If it’s loud enough you can hear it

‘Cause it’s narrow as a sparrow

And it shoots a bow and arrow

Thro’a top that’s made with

Powder with a gun it’s even louder

And it’s shattering to hear

You mustn’t listen with your ear

But it gets to you

Yes! yes! yes! yes! yes! yes!



Jumbo, 1968

-Uitgelichte afbeelding: Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash