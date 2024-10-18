Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 19: Johnny Cash – Live at San Quentin (1969).

Hiervan kies ik een nummer, oorspronkelijk van de Lovin’ Spoonful.

Darlin’ companion, come on and give me understandin’

And let me be your champion, the hand to hold your pretty hand in

Darlin’ companion, now you know you’ll never be abandoned

Love will always light our landin’, I can depend on you.

Darlin’ companion, heaven knows where we’ll be landin’

Just as long as we keep laughin’, keep in mind just what’s worth havin’

Darlin’ companion, I’ll tell the mountains and the canyons

As long as I got legs to stand on, I’m gonna run to you.

Mmm, a flossy mare like you should have a steed

Mmm, a little bridlin’ down with me is what you need.

Darlin’ companion, heaven knows where we’ll be landin’

Just as long as we keep laughin’, keep in mind just what’s worth havin’

Darlin’ companion, I’ll tell the mountains and the canyons

As long as I got legs to stand on, I’m gonna run to you.

Mmm, a flossy mare like you should have a steed

Mmm, a little bridlin’ down with me is what you need.

Darlin’ companion, come on and give me understandin’

And let me be your champion, the hand to hold your pretty handin’

Darlin’ companion, now you know you’ll never be abandoned

Love will always light our landin’, I can depend on you.



Darlin’ companion, met June Carter

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Joel Baldwin – LOOK Magazine, April 29, 1969. p.72, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1208091