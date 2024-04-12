Dinsdag 2 april is John Sinclair, hippie-activist (het sloot elkaar niet helemaal uit), manager van MC5, overleden. In 1969 werd hij tot tien jaar gevangenisstraf veroordeeld wegens het geven van twee kruidige sigaretten aan een politieprovocateur.



Met Don Was, Monk’s dream

Na de manifestatie waar de Plastic Ono Band dit zong in 1971 werd hij schielijk vrijgelaten.

It ain’t fair, John Sinclair

In the stir of breathing air

Won’t you care for John Sinclair?

In the stair of breathing air.

Let him be, set him free

Let him be like you and me.

They give him ten for two

What else can the judges do?

Gotta, gotta…..gotta, set him free.

If he had been a soldier man

Shooting gooks in Vietnam

If he was the CIA

Selling dope and making hay

He’d be free, they’d let him be

Breathing air, like you and me

They gave me ten for two

What more can the judges do?

Gotta, gotta….gottta set him freee.

Was he jailed for what he’d done?

Representing everyone

Free John now, if we can

From the clutches of the man

Let him free, lift the lid

Bring him to his wife and kids.

They gave me ten for two

What more can the bastards do?

Gotta, gotta…gotta set him free…

