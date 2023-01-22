Even wat weemoed zonder aanleiding van een regen aan overlijdensberichten – excuseer hoor, behalve twee Heel Grote Namen zijn we er verder niet op ingegaan dezer dagen. Het origineel van wat u wellicht kent van de Casuals.

What am i supposed to do, with a girl like Jesamine,

Though my eyes are open wide, she’s made

My life a dream

When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows i’m not really living,

A butterfly child, so free and so wild

And so full of living

When Jesamine stays, though time goes fast,

This is my world at last

Beautiful day’s lost in her eyes,

But then the whole world dies

When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows

I’m not really living

A butterfly child, so free and so wild

And so full of living

What can you say, when a girl doesn’t want to know

She’s too far away, and she makes my life a dream

When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows

I’m not really living

A butterfly child, so free and so wild

And so full of living

When Jesamine stays, though time goes fast

This is my world at last

Beautiful days, lost in her eyes

But then the whole world dies

What am i supposed to do

With a girl like Jesamine

Though my eyes are open wide, she made my life a dream

When Jesamine goes a part of me knows

I’m not really living…



When Jesamine goes, Bystanders (later herdoopt in MAN), 1968