Even wat weemoed zonder aanleiding van een regen aan overlijdensberichten – excuseer hoor, behalve twee Heel Grote Namen zijn we er verder niet op ingegaan dezer dagen. Het origineel van wat u wellicht kent van de Casuals.
What am i supposed to do, with a girl like Jesamine,
Though my eyes are open wide, she’s made
My life a dream
When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows i’m not really living,
A butterfly child, so free and so wild
And so full of living
When Jesamine stays, though time goes fast,
This is my world at last
Beautiful day’s lost in her eyes,
But then the whole world dies
When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows
I’m not really living
A butterfly child, so free and so wild
And so full of living
What can you say, when a girl doesn’t want to know
She’s too far away, and she makes my life a dream
When Jesamine goes, a part of me knows
I’m not really living
A butterfly child, so free and so wild
And so full of living
When Jesamine stays, though time goes fast
This is my world at last
Beautiful days, lost in her eyes
But then the whole world dies
What am i supposed to do
With a girl like Jesamine
Though my eyes are open wide, she made my life a dream
When Jesamine goes a part of me knows
I’m not really living…
When Jesamine goes, Bystanders (later herdoopt in MAN), 1968